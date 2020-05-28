MT. VERNON, Missouri - The Lawrence County, Missouri Sheriff's Office is pleased to announce the launch of their new responsive website. The responsive website solution provides access to all features of the website, including inmate roster, press releases, most wanted, and sex offender information. The responsive design allows site visitors to access the information they want and need from any device with simple, flexible navigation.

"Our website was created and launched in January 2010. Since the launch of the first website, we have introduced enhancements and new technology to increase the transparency of our office and to provide a 24/7 information source for county residents and visitors," said Sheriff Brad DeLay.

DeLay continued, "Our goal with the website is to provide transparency between our office and the public. We want the public to understand how this office serves the community, residents, and visitors. We want our community members to have the information they need, when they need it. While the content of the website is the same as our previous site, the new responsive design allows users to more quickly and conveniently access the information on the device of their choice: desktop, laptop, tablet, or smartphone. In addition, the new site features a Site Search, which makes finding specific information much faster and easier for the site visitor."

Each day, more visitors are accessing the website using their smart phones, tablets, and other devices. The new responsive design provides a convenient way for the public to view important information from the Sheriff's Office while on the go. This responsive technology broadens the scope of community policing efforts and improves the Sheriff's Office's ability to keep citizens informed.

The new responsive website is accessible from any device when visitors go to www.LawrenceCoSheriff.com.

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office recommends the community visit the new responsive website. Any feedback is encouraged and appreciated by the Sheriff's Office "Please visit our improved website and send us any feedback that you may have through our Contact Us page," said Sheriff DeLay.

Brooks Jeffrey Marketing, Inc., a national website, app, and marketing company headquartered in Mountain Home, Arkansas, developed the responsive website for Lawrence County Sheriff's Office. Brooks Jeffrey, founded in 1984, develops websites, apps, and integrated marketing solutions for law enforcement, government offices, organizations, and businesses throughout the United States.

For more information about the new responsive website, please contact the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office at 417.466.2131 or visit www.LawrenceCoSheriff.com.