The American Red Cross has three blood drives this week in Eastern Jackson County.

To make an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), go to RedCrossBlood.org or use the Red Cross blood donor app.

The blood drives are scheduled for:

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Three Trails branch of the Kansas City Public Library, 11401 E. 23rd St., Independence.

• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at Bass Pro Shops, 18001 Bass Pro Drive, Independence.

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Bright Health, 777 N.W. Blue Parkway, Lee’s Summit.

The Community Blood Center also has a facility, open seven days a week, at 1124 S.W. U.S. 40 in Blue Springs, as well as other facilities in the metro area. Call 816-224-0728, or go to savealife.org.