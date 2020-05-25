The Adair County Health Department added five more cases of COIVD-19 to the county’s total over the weekend, with four of the patients having connections to area meatpacking plants.

All three cases announced on Sunday have ties to either the Kirksville Kraft Heinz facility or the Smithfield plant in Milan. Those patients are a 54-year-old male, a 35-year-old female and a 33-year-old female.

Two cases were released on Saturday, a 40-year-old man and a 66-year-old man. A release from ACHD said the 40-year-old man had a direct connection with the Smithfield plant.

To date, there have now been 45 cases of the virus found in Adair County and 33 people are in isolation.