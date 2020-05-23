Faced with multiple injured soldiers suffering on battlefields of Syria, Hickman High School graduate and now Navy Lt. Sharrod Greene braved opposition fire and rolled up his sleeves to do what he does best — save lives.

At a remote forward operating base, many of his patients were Syrian Defense Forces on the front lines of the battle against the Islamic State.

A member of the 102nd Forward Surgical Team, his unit and the 126th Forward Surgical Team provided the critical care needed immediately after an injury for Combined Joint Task Force Inherent Resolve.

A nurse anesthetist, Greene is credited with helping alleviate suffering in approximately 150 combat casualties while under fire. He managed 85 percent of the combat casualties at the base.

The mission ended when most U.S. forces were withdrawn from Syria in October.

His efforts earned him the the 2020 Hero of Military Medicine Navy Award from the Henry M. Jackson Foundation for Advancement of Military Medicine.

President and CEO Dr. Joseph Caravalho lauded his actions, adding Greene completed doctor of nursing training just two months prior to arriving in the combat zone in the Middle Euphrates River Valley.

“He contributed to the care of hundreds of warfighters, demonstrating courage, adaptability, and clinical acumen,” Caravalho said. “It is a great honor for HJF to be able to recognize the contributions of military clinicians such as Lt. Greene.”

In response to receiving the award, Greene said he must also include his fellow service members and his family. At first, when called to the office of his superior, he thought he had done something wrong and was unaware he was being honored.

“I was like, I don’t know what the heck I did wrong, but I don’t think it was me,” Greene laughed. “He said ’I just want to congratulate you Lt. Greene on your award, you were selected as HJF Navy Medicine Hero of the year.’ I was ecstatic.”

His courage and determination helped save many in through treatment within the critical first hour of trauma, the release reads.

Doing so, Greene looked death in the eye over-and over again in a foreign land. He was afraid, he said, but overcame that fear because of the specialized training he received through the Doctor of Nursing Practice program at the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences and his commitment to reducing pain and suffering.

“There is always going to be a level of fear, whether it's because you are up there or you are going to get such a patient load you are unable to care for everyone the way you would like to,” Greene told the Tribune on Thursday. “When I first checked with the forward surgical team in Syria, the first thing the general surgeon said to me was that you are going to see a lot of trauma, do what you are trained to do.

“And I said, ’Roger that.’”

Greene’s work managing cases showed he handled the highest volume recorded by the Joint Trauma System, the foundation wrote in a release on his accomplishments.

The relentless specter of death and injury indeed affected him, but the support of his teammates and superiors allowed him to continue providing a high level of service, he said. And despite witnessing such trauma, Greene pointed out he was also grateful to have helped many soldiers during his time in the combat zone.

“From that point forward I was almost callous to it, because we were seeing such a high patient load. My mindset became patient care, prioritize, triage, do what I can do and fix who I can fix the easiest and first and move down the line,” Greene said. “If we were not there, they wouldn't have been able to come home to tell us about it.”

Now back home in the U.S., Greene is currently serving as the Naval Medical Center Portsmouth’s Anesthesia Department division officer. However, this summer he will transfer to a Naval Flight Surgical Team, where he will be assigned to a ship to provide medical care.

His grandmother Bonita Wallace put him on his current path in medicine, Greene said.

As a child in Columbia, Greene attended Smithton and West Middle schools, but then moved to Brooklyn, New York to stay with her. In his adolescence, Greene said he was mixing with the wrong crowd and could have easily strayed from a path toward medicine, but she packed them both up and moved back to Columbia.

She, too, was a nurse and inspired him to pursue a career as a healer.

“She was the one who put me on my path in the beginning,” Greene said. “And when I wake up in the morning, she is the one who gives me the motivation to keep going.”

Greene attended the University of Missouri for a time, but found his calling to the armed forces and moved to Virginia with his father, also career military, and at the age of 19 in 2004, enlisted in the U.S. Navy.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Greene was unable to be formally honored this year, but Caravalho said he and the honorees from the other branches of the armed forces will be attending the 2021 reception in Washington, D.C.

“Unfortunately, because of COVID-19, HJF is unable to honor Lt. Greene in person this year at our annual Heroes of Military Medicine dinner in Washington, D.C.,” Caravalho said. “But, Lt. Greene, along with all of the 2020 honorees, will be invited to the 2021 Heroes of Military Medicine Award Dinner."

