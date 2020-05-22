Three people were treated for what were described as non-life threatening injuries after a vehicle and a police cruiser were involved in a collision about 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Nifong Boulevard and Providence Road.

In a news release, Columbia Police wrote an officer was westbound on Nifong Boulevard responding to an emergency and had lights and sirens activated. The release reads the officer slowed down as the cruiser traveled through the intersection. The cruiser was then struck on the passenger side by a Ford Escape traveling south on Providence Road.

After striking the cruiser, the Ford Escape then collided with another vehicle before coming to a stop. Both people in the Ford were taken to the hospital for treatment and the officer was taken to an urgent care facility for an assessment, the release reads.