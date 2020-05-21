





After more than two months of reduced income or no income due business closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Moberly's mom and pop shop owners said they have been anxious to see walk-through traffic and listen to the sound of an active cash register.

Small businesses across Missouri were allowed to reopen May 4 after restrictions were lifted with Phase 1 of Gov. Mike Parson’s Show-Me Strong Recovery plan.

"I' was glad to hear the news that I could reopen and serve customers in person," Kids Caboose owner Susan Hall said. I'm pleased that our sales have been pretty good all things considering,"

The children’s retail and clothing store has daily sales goals. They have been met seven out of 10 days. Kids Caboose first opened 2006 in downtown Moberly.

While the store remained locked through May 4, it still was doing business during limited hours for phone order and curbside pickup or delivery.

"We even offered video shopping," Hall said. "If a customer called me and was looking for a children's size 8 jeans for example, I would gather all the jeans in that size, and video each one as I put them all on a rack. [This allowed] a person view them where ever they were to help them shop."

Liz Sosniecki, co-owner of Coach Light — a gift, novelty and souvenir store that is known for its Hallmark and Vera Bradley merchandise and bridal registry items — echoed Hall's sentiments.

"The support has been very positive as people come through our doors," she said. "I think people come in to shop with small businesses [because they] could think if they do not perform some regular business, then they will not have the resources to shop locally like they have now."

Sosniecki was able to do online sales during the closure and used Facebook as a promotional tool. She also mailed orders or made deliveries, along with curbside pick up. Jigsaw puzzles, gift certificates, baby gifts, and even COVID-related shirts with silly phrases were popular purchases.

The business was able to take advantage of paycheck protection program loans for its employees during the closure

Encore owner Julie Sharp wishes her women's clothing and accessory boutique stores were not deemed non-essential by authorities and had to temporarily close. Other establishments offering similar were allowed to remain open, she said. Sharp still is grateful to Randolph County area residents who have supported her over the years.

"The community has been good with us, and I really appreciate the relationships I have built with many people," she said. "I did everything I could to support locally because I do not want anybody to go out of business."

Sharp hopes there is not another wave of the pandemic, which would again affect non-essential businesses. Her business was hit hard by the closure as it started right around prom season. Along with women’s clothing and apparel, Sharp also does tuxedo rentals.

She had more than 300 orders for prom dresses and about just as many tuxedo rentals scheduled to walk out her business doors in April, but they never materialized.

"The bulk of my annual sales comes from [weddings and prom]," Sharp said. "Losing them during this pandemic shutdown and time of social-distancing has been a huge financial loss for me."

This shutdown was also about the time Sharp transitions her stock from winter to spring and summer wear.

"There are some big businesses that offer similar or the same merchandise as [I do and] can remain open because they offer other essential services," she said. "They get to profit from the situation because we have to close. That's not fair."

Small business owners and employees were not the only ones welcoming the 'We're Open" signs. Local shoppers were just as enthused.

"I'm very excited to have our local shops reopening again," Gina Fowler said while shopping Tuesday at Coach Light. "I feel all of them are essential and important to our community in some degree."

School groups and community service organizations go to small businesses first, which often support fundraising activities, she said.

The ability to walk freely and shop locally is a welcome relief, Fowler said.

"It's good to see people going about their way shopping and visiting with others and store employees. I've missed experiencing this," added Fowler.

In an effort to help keep their respective business model remains profitable after reopening, business owners have had to get creative. Both Hall and Sosniecki said they rearranged spaces to ensure social distancing.

It has become a common routine to regularly clean while open, Sharp said. There also is hand sanitizer available for public and employee use.

Store owners and employees are keeping a more watchful eye to see what items patrons touch or clothing that is put on. Those items are being wiped with a sanitized cloth. Clothing that is tried on but not purchased is spray sanitized. Hall is taking extra measures by removing the clothing off the floor and later putting the children's clothing through a washing machine.