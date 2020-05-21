Live entertainment at the Lake is picking back up for the season. Check out our calendar of who's playing at the Lake this week.
Friday, May 22
Backwater Jack’s, The Zeros
Bear Bottom Resort, I-70 Overdrive, 7 p.m.
Captain Ron’s, Wonderfuzz, 6-10 p.m.
Casablanca, Steven Scott, 7-11 p.m.
Dog Days, Kyle Miller
Fat Polly’s Pub, Soul Root, 8 p.m.
Lazy Gators, LOCASH, 7 p.m.
Shady Gators, Platinum Rock Legends
Wacky Knacky Diner, Ronnie Cramer, 4-7 p.m.
Saturday, May 23
Backwater Jack’s, The Zeros
Bear Bottom Resort, I-70 Overdrive, 7 p.m.
Captain Ron’s, The J-Bombs, 1 p.m.
Dog Days, Machine Gun Symphony
Fat Polly’s Pub, Soul Root, 8 p.m.
Jolly Roger’s, Outlaw Jim and the Whiskey Benders, 8 p.m.
Oh Tommy’s, Dave Dunklee and the Healing Box Project, 6:30-10:30 p.m.
Regalia Hotel & Conference Center, Relentless, 9-11 p.m.
Tap & Grill, Retro Active
Shady Gators, Platinum Rock Legends
Shawnee Bluff Winery, Planet Jazz, 1-4 p.m.; Whiskey Trio, 5-8 p.m.
Sunday, May 24
Backwater Jack’s, Griffin & the Gargoyles
Bear Bottom Resort, I-70 Overdrive, 7 p.m.
Captain Ron’s, Christiana, 7-11 p.m.
Dog Days, The Mixtapes
Fat Polly’s Pub, Soul Root, 8 p.m.
Jolly Roger’s, Outlaw Jim and the Whiskey Benders, 8 p.m.
Lazy Gators, ReHydrate Party
Shady Gators, Platinum Rock Legends
Shawnee Bluff Winery, Harper & Lee, 1-4 p.m.; Dave Dunklee, 5-8 p.m.
Tap & Grill, Retro Active
Monday, May 25
Backwater Jack’s, James Clay
Fish & Co., Dave Dunklee and the Healing Box Project, 1-5 p.m.
Jolly Roger’s, Grayson Wood, 2 p.m.
Shawnee Bluff Winery, Sax on the Beach, 2-5 p.m.
Tap & Grill, Me and Jim
Tuesday, May 26
Lucky's, Cindy Lawhorn, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, May 27
Backwater Jack’s, Marcus Words
Friday, May 29
Backwater Jack’s, The Usual Suspects
Dog Days, Dr. Cheese
Bear Bottom Resort, Retro Active, 7 p.m.
Captain Ron’s, Duoly Noted, 6-10 p.m.
Shady Gators, Dr. Zhivegas
Shawnee Bluff Winery, Mick Byrd, 5-8 p.m.
Tap & Grill, Burning Down the House
Saturday, May 30
Backwater Jack’s, Brandon Miller Band
Bear Bottom Resort, Retro Active, 7 p.m.
Dog Days, The Retro Nerds
Captain Ron’s, Sax on the Beach, 6-10 p.m.
Jolly Roger’s, Silver Bullet, 8 p.m.
Lucky’s, Karaoke with Ryan
Shady Gators, Dr. Zhivegas
Shawnee Bluff Vineyard, The Bellamy Brothers, 8-10:30 p.m.
Shawnee Bluff Winery, Me + Jim, 1-4 p.m.; Rebel & Barb, 5-8 p.m.
Tap & Grill, Soul Root
Sunday, May 31
Backwater Jack’s, Moore Sudds
Jolly Roger’s, Grayson Wood, 2 p.m.
Shady Gators, Nace Brothers
Shawnee Bluff Winery, Sarah & Mark, 1-4 p.m.; Claysville Road, 5-8 p.m.