



Audrain County Assessor Melissa Maupin is warning residents about a plat book scam.

Residents have received a postcard from Rockford Map Publishers advertising a 2020 Audrain County Plat Book.

The company is not associated with Audrain County, according to a news release. The company has not requested any county information and sales are not returned to Audrain County.

The county believes Rockford Map Publishers purchased county information from a third-party company to put together their own book. The county doesn’t know the source of the county information or how accurate it is, according to the release.

Accurate plat books are available through the University of Missouri Extension Office. Sales support the 4-H Foundation. The most recent plat book update started in 2019.

The county contracts with Midland GIS Solutions of Maryville to map the county. That project is not yet complete for 2020 and updated plat books are expected in August.

For more information, call the assessor’s office at 573-473-5827 or to purchase a plat book call the extension office at 573-581-3231.