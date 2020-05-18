"State Fair has been at the Lake for 36 years. We’ve been here for your children and grandchildren. We’ve never asked for any tax increases to fund educational efforts here. We’re your neighbors; we’re your friends. Please vote “no” on the June 2 ballot."

I’ve had the privilege and pleasure of teaching college classes at State Fair Community College for 16 years. In that time, I’ve seen thousands of students successfully complete classes and receive a degree or transfer to a four-year university for additional education.

As a student, I attended four different colleges before receiving my master’s degree. I had a first-hand look at the various practices colleges utilize. I found a true home with State Fair. Our class sizes are manageable in that we know all our students’ names and their interests and abilities. We care whether our students attend class; we celebrate their successes and encourage them in down times. We provide a quality education with a small town feel. Our students leave our campus well prepared for their desired pursuit. State Fair has been at the Lake for 36 years. We’ve been here for your children and grandchildren. We’ve never asked for any tax increases to fund educational efforts here. We’re your neighbors; we’re your friends. Please vote “no” on the June 2 ballot.

Marge Elrod, Sunrise Beach, MO