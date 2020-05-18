





While the Laura Miller George Help Center has received a significant number of applications for supplemental food packages, distribution numbers are not matching requests.

The Help Center holds distributions 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and 3-6 p.m. Fridays. A distribution also happens the third Thursday each month in Vandalia. Those who sign up can collect supplemental food once a month. The center switched to a curbside pick-up in early April. That will continue through at least the end of June, director Phillip Iman said.

“I talked with my board chair the other night and she said, ’Do it as long as you feel like you have to,’” he said.

The center also has to contend with fewer volunteers. Most are over the age of 60 and have pre-existing conditions, Iman said. So, fewer volunteers are doing two and three times the amount of work to make food packages, manage distributions and help in the center’s thrift store.

Distributions generally see between 50-75 patrons on distribution days, but that number has been lower recently. The center had around 40 families pick up food Friday. It’s normal to have 70 families on a Friday, Iman said.

“People either don’t know we are distributing food, are scared to come and get food or maybe they don’t have transportation,” he said. “There is less exposure here than if they went to Walmart or a grocery store.”

The Help Center was down 200 family distributions in April, which equates to about 500 people. The center averages 950 families per month, so in April that meant only about 750 families were served in the county.

“We are mid-month now and our numbers are still down,” Iman said.

The decrease in those seeking supplemental food could be due to the coronavirus relief bill and others receiving unemployment insurance. The Help Center is seeing fewer families affected by layoffs, Iman said.

“I can’t really put a finger on a population that we are missing. [though],” he said. “My best guess is the elderly.”

The Help Center can arrange supplemental food package deliveries to those who are elderly or disabled. Those individuals should call the Help Center to make delivery arrangements, Iman said.

“I can’t stand the thought of someone going without food, when we have plenty of food to provide,” he said.

The Help Center can be reached by calling 573-581-3238.

Social distancing concerns

Center volunteers are finding it harder to police social distancing requirements at its thrift store and outside of its door, Iman said. The thrift store is limited to 10 people total, including volunteers, so this means six patrons generally are allowed inside at one time.

For those who are waiting outside, they are not staying six feet apart, Iman said. He wants to encourage any guests who come to the Help Center to maintain the 6-foot distance from each other inside and outside of the center.

“I don’t want to spend all my time policing people. I want to spend my time providing them with food,” Iman said. “I don’t want to put anyone at risk.”

Iman is concerned about The Help Center being identified as the location from where COVID-19 spreads in Audrain County.

“I would feel extremely bad and I would not be doing my job [if that happened],” he said. “That is why I am taking this so seriously. I don’t want to be the root cause.”