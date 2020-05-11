



A 12-year-old male was taken by his parents to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital Audrain on Friday to treat injuries he received after a car clipped the back tire of the bicycle he was riding.

Mexico Department of Public Safety responded to the crash at about 8:06 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Wade and Hendricks streets, according to a news release..

Officers learned Earl Smith, 69, was driving a 2006 Pontiac on Wade through the intersection when his vehicle struck the bike’s rear tire, causing it to crash.

The 12-year-old was later released from the hospital.