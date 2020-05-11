Another Linn County local event has had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Annual Summer Fun Days Concert, Car Show and Vendor Fair, previously scheduled for Saturday, June 13, has been rescheduled to Saturday, Sept. 19.

“Over the next several months, promotion of our re-scheduled Summer Fun Days will be featured broadly across the Brookfield Area Chamber of Commerce’s website, the Facebook page throughout town and via email to our Chamber Member businesses”, Richard Steele, interim chamber of commerce executive director said. “With all of the increasing later-and-later cancelations of events all over the country, from the moment our Board of Directors made the tough decision that, due to the uncertain future of government-mandated cancelations, and for the health and safety of our own people, canceling the June 13 date would be the most sensible thing to do and we knew we had to re-schedule.”

Steele said that as the board was discussing the event’s probable cancelation, simultaneous discussions were going on about the event’s rescheduling.

“Summer Fun Days is one of those high quality and fun events that the entire town looks forward to every year. Not only is it a fun and positive experience for our residents, but it’s also a major fundraiser for the Chamber of Commerce,” Steele added.

The board started comparing dates throughout September and October against pre-existing dates of Brookfield High School football games, neighboring cities’ events, existing Brookfield Civic events, even the availability of their already contracted concert talent.

“It was a daunting task,” Steele said. “We looked at every Saturday, day and night, through

October. Even weeknights! I give our Board full credit! They found that not only were there no conflicting events in our area on Sept.19, all of the concert vendors and talent were available too!!

This year’s Concert Band is an 1980’s music cover band, Members Only.

As for the event on the original June date, in addition to the Concert in the evening, there was planned to be a vendor fair

in the Twin Parks, and an expanded Car Show in the parking lot of the Park Baptist Church, abutting the park. “Well, the

good news here is that we’re able to go forward with the Car Show. We’re expanding the Car Show into a larger, more

workable and professional venue. It will include more classes, professional judging and bigger and better trophies.

“Look for the advertising to begin for Brookfield’s Summer Concert (in the Fall). It’s shaping up to be one of the best ever,” Steele said. “What a better way to celebrate the “getting back to normal” in our lives? Tickets will go on sale soon. Watch for them.”