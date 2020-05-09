For 10 years, a 10,000-square-foot building off the East Campus loop has been a location where researchers in full-body protective garb have studied infectious diseases, seeking treatments and vaccines.

That has now expanded to studying the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

The University of Missouri Laboratory for Infectious Disease Research opened in 2010, with two-thirds of its funding from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and one-third from the university.

It’s designated as a Regional Biocontainment Laboratory. It’s a Biosafety Level 3 lab, with labs categorized 1-4 — level 4 labs contain the most dangerous pathogens.

Jeffrey Adamovicz, the lab’s director, said it’s early in the process of coronavirus research.

"There are several projects," he said. "Most are in the planning stages. These projects run the gamut from disinfectants to using animal models and just some basic research questions like why younger people are more resistant."

Some projects are just in the grant proposal stage, but Adamovicz is confident some will be approved.

"We have an excellent track record," he said.

Because the coronavirus has no treatment or vaccine, it’s stored and handled more carefully than other pathogens.

"It is new to us," he said. "We’re more cautious."

Other research at the lab is conducted using the bacteria that causes anthrax; the bacteria that causes the plaque; dengue virus, which is transmitted by mosquitoes; and tularemia, also known as rabbit fever. The Zika virus was researched at the lab a few years ago.

The diseases, with the exception of COVID-19, have treatments, Adamovicz said.

The building has a perimeter fence, which one can only enter using a code.

"The facility itself has very robust air handling units," Adamovicz said. "All of the building systems are monitored."

Air is exhausted from the building quicker than it comes in, creating a negative air pressure. The robust personal protective equipment researchers wear include disposable footwear and full-body suits with positive air pressure. It’s sterilized using an autoclave. Infected animals used in research are euthanized and disposed of.

"Any infectious material we generate doesn’t leave the facility," he said.

It’s six months to a year before any researcher enters the lab. There’s an extensive background check and detailed training in all aspects of the work. Workers have to obtain additional vaccines, too.

The difference between a Biosafety Level 3 lab, like the one at MU, and a Biosafety Level 4 lab is that the level 4 labs house pathogens with no known therapeutics and high mortality rates. Those include Ebola and the Marburg virus.

In 10 years, there have been several accidents causing potential exposure, but no one has been infected, Adamovicz said. All of it is public information.

"We haven’t released anything yet, and we don’t intend to," he said. "Every time we have a lab accident or potential exposure, we report it to the (Centers for Disease Control). "Any spill or mouse or hamster bite, we report all those accidents

"We take great pains to make sure everything we do is safe," he said.

In addition to the other measures, the lab is overseen by the federal government, with the CDC making its first virtual inspection of the lab on May 18. There’s also an Institutional Biosafety Committee and an Institutional Review Board. The Animal Care and Use Committee oversees and approves animal research.

Lynn Klotz, senior science fellow at the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation, has written and researched extensively about the biocontainment labs. A February 2019 piece in "Bulletin of The Atomic Scientists" is titled "Human Error in High-Biocontainment Labs: A Likely Pandemic Threat."

Klotz said lab accidents like those described by Adamovicz are unavoidable. He isn’t greatly concerned about the diseases being studied at MU, because they aren’t easily transmissible. Anthrax for example, can’t be transmitted easily unless it’s weaponized.

A larger concern for him is the release of a bird flu, Ebola or Marburg virus.

No matter how technologically advanced a lab is, human error can thwart the technology, Klotz said. He cited one incident at a Biosafety Level 4 lab in which a researcher wearing shorts spilled some of the 1918 flu virus. People at those labs are supposed to be fully clothed in protective garb.

The researcher was quarantined, and the National Institutes of Health "really wrote the riot act" for that lab, Klotz said.

One theory about the novel coronavirus is that it was released from a biocontainment lab in Wuhan, China. Both Klotz and Adamovicz said it’s possible, but not easy to determine.

Should Columbia residents have any concerns about the lab?

"Someone working in the lab has less risk of catching COVID-19 than someone going shopping at a grocery store," Adamovicz said.

The potential risk is offset by what is gained, Adamovicz said. Research at the lab studying the immune response to the zika virus was without incident and important work, as is the study of the novel coronavirus.

"It’s a matter of public health," he said. "Mizzou is part of that solution. We have a role to play. It’s a source of pride."

