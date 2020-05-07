Dreaming about traveling but stuck inside due to the coronavirus pandemic? Travel with your taste buds without leaving your home.

We've rounded up some recipes from around the world in order to keep your wanderlust at bay, and your belly satisfied at the same time.

Don't fear if you're out of certain ingredients. There are often replacements you can use without compromising the final outcome of the dish. (If you’re looking for ways to cook in quarantine using only a limited number of ingredients, check out our story on meals with five ingredients or less and our story on meals that use items already in your pantry.)

If you’re looking to fill your culinary passport, however, get ready for takeoff with the recipes below, listed in no particular order, for a kitchen-made bon voyage. Bon appétit!

France

Steak frites: Grocery stores all out of chicken? Pick up some steak instead and make steak frites, which is a French dish of steak and fries. Allrecipe.com's Parisian-Style Steak Frites recipe calls for hanger steaks, some herbs and a few other ingredients. You can either make the fries from scratch with potato, or to make things easier, pick up a bag of frozen ones.

Crêpes: For dessert, whip up some crêpes! Food.com's recipe uses flour, eggs, milk, oil and salt. What do you put on top? The options are endless, from butter and powered sugar to Nutella or whipped cream and fresh fruit. Bonus: You can also make savory crêpes with cheese, meat and vegetables for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Italy

Pizza: Sure, you could order some pizza to be delivered but why not cure some quarantine boredom with your own homemade pizza? Sugar Spun Run boasts the "Best Pizza Dough Recipe," which can be used along with your favorite sauce and toppings to make a perfect personalized pie. Or, to make things even easier, pick up some pre-made dough at your grocery store.

Tiramisu: Looking for something sweet and creamy after your savory slice? Tastes better from Scratch's "Easy Tiramisu" recipe can be made in 10 minutes for a last-minute craving.

Canada

Poutine: Looking to amp up your fry game? Make this popular Canadian dish, made of fries, gravy and cheese curds. Seasons and Suppers has an authentic recipe you can follow to know exactly how to make this perfect snack – or meal, we won't judge.

Mexico

Street corn: Whether you want a fun, small meal or just a snack, street corn (elotes in Spanish) are a delicious portable food. Kitchen Gidget's recipe has measurements and instructions for everything you need, mainly ears of corn, mayonnaise, cheese and seasonings.

Churros: Looking for something sweet after all that corn? Try your hand at this fried finger food. The Stay at Home Chef's recipe calls for some basic baking ingredients, topped off with cinnamon and sugar. If you're looking for a keto version, check out this less-authentic, still-delicious pumpkin spice churro recipe from Grateful.

Morocco

Couscous: These little balls of durum wheat semolina are often eaten in the Maghreb region of Africa. Taste of Maroc's "Couscous with Seven Vegetables" calls for lamb or beef but the meat can be skipped to make it a perfect option for vegetarians and vegans.

Tagine: Another popular dish in the North African country that is named after the pot it is typically cooked in. Moroccan Zest's "Moroccan Chicken Tagine Recipe" calls for chicken, chickpeas and lots of herbs and spices.

Ghana

Jollof rice: This dish is popular in many West African countries, but Tasty's version is a "Ghanaian Jollof Rice" that kicks up the heat with a habanero pepper, so it's perfect for spicy food lovers.

India

Chicken tikka masala: If you've had Indian food before, chances are you've tried this dish – and for good reason, because the creamy sauce is delicious! Cafe Delites' recipe is highly rated with detailed instructions.

Dal: If you're looking for a vegetarian option or side, try this dish made of lentils or split peas. Culinary Ginger's Indian Dal calls for red or yellow lentils and lots of spices.

Vietnam

Pho: Alone at home and needing a hug? Try warming up with some of this comforting Vietnamese soup (pronounced "fuh"). The Forked Spoon's recipe may be time-consuming, but great (and flavorful!) things take time.

Banh mi: This Vietnamese sandwich can be filled with all sorts of meats and vegetables. Food&Wine.com's version has peppery pork and hoisin sauce for a satisfying bite.

Korea

Beef bulgogi: Korean barbecue restaurants are lots of fun with friends, but that doesn't mean you can't treat yourself to some delicious Korean flavors at home. Damn Delicious's Korean beef bulgogi recipe can be eaten with rice or other sides and will transport you to your favorite Korean spot.

Bibimbap: Another Korean favorite, which is made of mixed rice with meat and assorted vegetables. My Korean Kitchen's version uses beef, eggs, mushrooms and other vegetables.

