



The United Way of Randolph County recently was chosen to receive $8,484 under the Emergency Food and Shelter Program to supplement Randolph County programs for the 2020 calendar year.

The United Way also will receive $12,096 in additional funding from the coronavirus relief bill to help local nonprofits.

The selection was made by a national board chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and with representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America; The Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide.

A local board was formed to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country. Emergency food and shelter funds will be used to supplement/extend existing resources, programs and services.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for local emergency funds should contact Atina Roberts at 660-263-6588. Completed applications are due by noon, May 22. Applications are available through the Randolph County United Way website.

United Way of Randolph County has supported Safe Passage, NECAC, Christos Center, Senior Multipurpose Center, St. Vincent de Paul and the Community Kitchen.

Individuals seeking assistance can reach the county’s call center by dialing 211, 1-800-427-4626 or visiting 211helps.org to find a participating agency. Funds will not be distributed from United Way of Randolph County directly to individuals.