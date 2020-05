A 28-year-old man was arrested in Morgan County on Sunday afternoon on multiple charges.

A 28-year-old man was arrested in Morgan County on Sunday afternoon on multiple charges.

According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Patrick McAulay of Overland Park, Kan., was charged with felony driving while intoxicated (DWI), possession of of 10 grams or less of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

McAulay was placed on a 24-hour hold in the Morgan County Jail.