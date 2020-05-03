Each state has counties with higher coronavirus cases per capita. 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data to find those with the biggest increases April 15-22.

More than 1 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the U.S. as of Tuesday April 28, by far the most of any country.

Within the United States, every state is facing its own outbreak. New York has by far the most cases and the highest incidence of the disease. Within the state, New York City has by far the most infections, but the rise of new cases in the city has started to slow, according to recent data.

The vast majority of counties that had confirmed COVID-19 cases seven days ago have far more today. In every state, there is one county where cases have grown the fastest in the past week.

The speed of the virus as it spreads to communities across the United States is likely to be closely related to how well residents practice social distancing. In an interview with 24/7 Wall St., Mark Seidner, associate professor of infectious diseases at Harvard University and clinician at Massachusetts General Hospital, explained that with no vaccine and no effective treatment options, "social distancing is the only intervention we have currently to stop the epidemic."

Studies have shown statewide social distancing measures to be associated with a decrease in U.S. COVID-19 growth. Many of the hotspots that have emerged, and a significant number of states where cases are growing the fastest, are places that have not implemented social distancing policies. Other recent studies have shown population mobility to be negatively correlated with the spread of COVID-19 on the county level. These are the states where the virus is spreading the fastest right now.

According to Seidner, social distancing measures and testing heavily depend on one another. "Social distancing relies on testing to be effective because if you don't know the rate at which the epidemic is growing or hopefully slowing, [then] you don't know when to relax it [and] you don't know when to institute it."

Testing data for counties is not published widely enough to include in this list, but it is likely that counties reporting more COVID-19 cases are also testing more of their populations. Testing statistics published by state health departments shows that the states testing larger shares of their populations are reporting higher confirmed cases per resident. All five of the states with the most COVID-19 cases per capita have testing rates considerably higher than the nationwide average of 989 tests per 100,000 people. These are the states with the highest number of COVID cases.

To identify the county in every state where COVID-19 cases are growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths for the seven days through April 22 from state and local health departments. Counties were ranked on the percentage change in total cases from April 15 to total cases on April 22. Only counties with at least 10 cases as of April 15, 2020 were considered.

Methodology

We calculated the percentage of workers employed in high-risk industries using 2018 annual employment data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages. Identification of high-risk industries came from the March 2020 paper “COVID-19: A Fiscal Stimulus Plan” published by Moody’s Analytics, an economics research firm. Each county's total population came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey.

States where COVID-19 is growing fastest Alabama: Marshall County

• 7-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Marshall through Apr. 22: 127.4% (106 to 241)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Marshall per 100,000 as of Apr. 22: 253.3 (State: 87.2)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Marshall per 100,000 as of Apr. 15: 111.4 (State: 114.9)

• COVID-19 related deaths in Marshall in 7 days ending Apr. 22: 2 (State: 74)

• Workforce in high-risk industries: 15.0%

• Total population: 95,145

Alaska: Matanuska-Susitna Borough

• 7-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Matanuska-Susitna through Apr. 22: 33.3% (15 to 20)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Matanuska-Susitna per 100,000 as of Apr. 22: 19.3 (State: 39.7)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Matanuska-Susitna per 100,000 as of Apr. 15: 14.5 (State: 45.4)

• COVID-19 related deaths in Matanuska-Susitna in 7 days ending Apr. 22: 0 (State: 0)

• Workforce in high-risk industries: 16.5%

• Total population: 103,464

Arizona: Apache County

• 7-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Apache through Apr. 22: 105.5% (110 to 226)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Apache per 100,000 as of Apr. 22: 316.0 (State: 57.0)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Apache per 100,000 as of Apr. 15: 153.8 (State: 75.6)

• COVID-19 related deaths in Apache in 7 days ending Apr. 22: 5 (State: 66)

• Workforce in high-risk industries: 8.6%

• Total population: 71,522

Arkansas: Lincoln County

• 7-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lincoln through Apr. 22: 654.2% (59 to 445)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lincoln per 100,000 as of Apr. 22: 3,249.4 (State: 52.5)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lincoln per 100,000 as of Apr. 15: 430.8 (State: 76.1)

• COVID-19 related deaths in Lincoln in 7 days ending Apr. 22: 0 (State: 9)

• Workforce in high-risk industries: 5.6%

• Total population: 13,695

California: Kings County

• 7-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kings through Apr. 22: 146.2% (13 to 32)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kings per 100,000 as of Apr. 22: 21.3 (State: 69.2)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kings per 100,000 as of Apr. 15: 8.7 (State: 95.2)

• COVID-19 related deaths in Kings in 7 days ending Apr. 22: 0 (State: 522)

• Workforce in high-risk industries: 11.3%

• Total population: 150,075

Colorado: Delta County

• 7-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delta through Apr. 22: 108.3% (12 to 25)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delta per 100,000 as of Apr. 22: 82.4 (State: 149.7)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delta per 100,000 as of Apr. 15: 39.5 (State: 196.7)

• COVID-19 related deaths in Delta in 7 days ending Apr. 22: 0 (State: 151)

• Workforce in high-risk industries: 11.3%

• Total population: 30,346

Connecticut: New London County

• 7-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in New London through Apr. 22: 68.2% (236 to 397)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in New London per 100,000 as of Apr. 22: 147.6 (State: 412.0)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in New London per 100,000 as of Apr. 15: 87.8 (State: 627.4)

• COVID-19 related deaths in New London in 7 days ending Apr. 22: 7 (State: 676)

• Workforce in high-risk industries: 15.4%

• Total population: 268,881

Delaware: Sussex County

• 7-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sussex through Apr. 22: 94.2% (678 to 1,317)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sussex per 100,000 as of Apr. 22: 599.9 (State: 212.1)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sussex per 100,000 as of Apr. 15: 308.8 (State: 337.0)

• COVID-19 related deaths in Sussex in 7 days ending Apr. 22: 19 (State: 43)

• Workforce in high-risk industries: 22.6%

• Total population: 219,540

Florida: Madison County

• 7-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Madison through Apr. 22: 133.3% (15 to 35)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Madison per 100,000 as of Apr. 22: 189.5 (State: 109.3)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Madison per 100,000 as of Apr. 15: 81.2 (State: 138.7)

• COVID-19 related deaths in Madison in 7 days ending Apr. 22: 2 (State: 318)

• Workforce in high-risk industries: 8.5%

• Total population: 18,474

Georgia: Walker County

• 7-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Walker through Apr. 22: 353.8% (13 to 59)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Walker per 100,000 as of Apr. 22: 85.7 (State: 148.2)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Walker per 100,000 as of Apr. 15: 18.9 (State: 204.9)

• COVID-19 related deaths in Walker in 7 days ending Apr. 22: 0 (State: 270)

• Workforce in high-risk industries: 9.7%

• Total population: 68,824

Hawaii: Hawaii County

• 7-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hawaii through Apr. 22: 63.4% (41-67)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hawaii per 100,000 as of Apr. 22: 33.9 (State: 37.3)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hawaii per 100,000 as of Apr. 15: 20.7 (State: 41.6)

• COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaii in 7 days ending Apr. 22: 0 (State: 3)

• Workforce in high-risk industries: 28.4%

• Total population: 197,658

Idaho: Nez Perce County

• 7-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nez Perce through Apr. 22: 75.0% (20 to 35)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nez Perce per 100,000 as of Apr. 22: 87.2 (State: 86.7)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nez Perce per 100,000 as of Apr. 15: 49.8 (State: 104.6)

• COVID-19 related deaths in Nez Perce in 7 days ending Apr. 22: 3 (State: 12)

• Workforce in high-risk industries: 12.3%

• Total population: 40,155

Illinois: Boone County

• 7-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Boone through Apr. 22: 156.3% (16 to 41)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Boone per 100,000 as of Apr. 22: 76.5 (State: 191.8)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Boone per 100,000 as of Apr. 15: 29.8 (State: 273.8)

• COVID-19 related deaths in Boone in 7 days ending Apr. 22: 5 (State: 617)

• Workforce in high-risk industries: 12.1%

• Total population: 53,606

Indiana: Cass County

• 7-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cass through Apr. 22: 318.2% (33 to 138)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cass per 100,000 as of Apr. 22: 362.4 (State: 134.9)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cass per 100,000 as of Apr. 15: 86.7 (State: 187.4)

• COVID-19 related deaths in Cass in 7 days ending Apr. 22: 0 (State: 225)

• Workforce in high-risk industries: 6.7%

• Total population: 38,084

Iowa: Marshall County

• 7-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Marshall through Apr. 22: 443.2% (44 to 239)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Marshall per 100,000 as of Apr. 22: 593.5 (State: 63.7)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Marshall per 100,000 as of Apr. 15: 109.3 (State: 119.6)

• COVID-19 related deaths in Marshall in 7 days ending Apr. 22: 0 (State: 37)

• Workforce in high-risk industries: 7.1%

• Total population: 40,271

Kansas: Ford County

• 7-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ford through Apr. 22: 550.0% (32 to 208)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ford per 100,000 as of Apr. 22: 603.2 (State: 51.4)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ford per 100,000 as of Apr. 15: 92.8 (State: 76.0)

• COVID-19 related deaths in Ford in 7 days ending Apr. 22: 0 (State: 34)

• Workforce in high-risk industries: 12.8%

• Total population: 34,484

Kentucky: Graves County

• 7-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Graves through Apr. 22: 342.1% (19 to 84)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Graves per 100,000 as of Apr. 22: 225.2 (State: 51.6)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Graves per 100,000 as of Apr. 15: 50.9 (State: 76.0)

• COVID-19 related deaths in Graves in 7 days ending Apr. 22: 7 (State: 63)

• Workforce in high-risk industries: 8.5%

• Total population: 37,294

Louisiana: Richland Parish

• 7-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Richland through Apr. 22: 100.0% (21 to 42)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Richland per 100,000 as of Apr. 22: 205.1 (State: 470.7)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Richland per 100,000 as of Apr. 15: 102.6 (State: 541.6)

• COVID-19 related deaths in Richland in 7 days ending Apr. 22: 0 (State: 370)

• Workforce in high-risk industries: 8.1%

• Total population: 20,474

Maine: Waldo County

• 7-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Waldo through Apr. 22: 50.0% (30 to 45)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Waldo per 100,000 as of Apr. 22: 114.2 (State: 57.8)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Waldo per 100,000 as of Apr. 15: 76.1 (State: 68.1)

• COVID-19 related deaths in Waldo in 7 days ending Apr. 22: 8 (State: 15)

• Workforce in high-risk industries: 10.0%

• Total population: 39,418

Maryland: Allegany County

• 7-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Allegany through Apr. 22: 241.2% (17 to 58)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Allegany per 100,000 as of Apr. 22: 80.6 (State: 167.1)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Allegany per 100,000 as of Apr. 15: 23.6 (State: 246.1)

• COVID-19 related deaths in Allegany in 7 days ending Apr. 22: 2 (State: 282)

• Workforce in high-risk industries: 12.9%

• Total population: 71,977

Massachusetts: Worcester County

• 7-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Worcester through Apr. 22: 61.6% (2,350 to 3,798)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Worcester per 100,000 as of Apr. 22: 461.9 (State: 438.0)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Worcester per 100,000 as of Apr. 15: 285.8 (State: 628.7)

• COVID-19 related deaths in Worcester in 7 days ending Apr. 22: 0 (State: 1,074)

• Workforce in high-risk industries: 14.6%

• Total population: 822,280

Michigan: Otsego County

• 7-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Otsego through Apr. 22: 122.9% (35 to 78)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Otsego per 100,000 as of Apr. 22: 319.7 (State: 281.8)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Otsego per 100,000 as of Apr. 15: 143.5 (State: 341.1)

• COVID-19 related deaths in Otsego in 7 days ending Apr. 22: 4 (State: 892)

• Workforce in high-risk industries: 18.9%

• Total population: 24,397

Minnesota: Clay County

• 7-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clay through Apr. 22: 83.7% (43 to 79)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clay per 100,000 as of Apr. 22: 125.8 (State: 32.7)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clay per 100,000 as of Apr. 15: 68.5 (State: 49.2)

• COVID-19 related deaths in Clay in 7 days ending Apr. 22: 2 (State: 92)

• Workforce in high-risk industries: 9.6%

• Total population: 62,801

Mississippi: Leake County

• 7-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Leake through Apr. 22: 170.0% (40 to 108)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Leake per 100,000 as of Apr. 22: 472.2 (State: 112.4)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Leake per 100,000 as of Apr. 15: 174.9 (State: 163.7)

• COVID-19 related deaths in Leake in 7 days ending Apr. 22: 0 (State: 71)

• Workforce in high-risk industries: 8.3%

• Total population: 22,870

Missouri: Pulaski County

• 7-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pulaski through Apr. 22: 66.7% (18 to 30)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pulaski per 100,000 as of Apr. 22: 57.0 (State: 80.4)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pulaski per 100,000 as of Apr. 15: 34.2 (State: 100.8)

• COVID-19 related deaths in Pulaski in 7 days ending Apr. 22: 0 (State: 61)

• Workforce in high-risk industries: 20.3%

• Total population: 52,591

Montana: Toole County

• 7-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Toole through Apr. 22: 70.6% (17 to 29)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Toole per 100,000 as of Apr. 22: 582.8 (State: 38.8)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Toole per 100,000 as of Apr. 15: 341.6 (State: 42.1)

• COVID-19 related deaths in Toole in 7 days ending Apr. 22: 6 (State: 7)

• Workforce in high-risk industries: 26.7%

• Total population: 4,976

Nebraska: Dawson County

• 7-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dawson through Apr. 22: 838.1% (21 to 197)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dawson per 100,000 as of Apr. 22: 827.6 (State: 47.3)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dawson per 100,000 as of Apr. 15: 88.2 (State: 95.2)

• COVID-19 related deaths in Dawson in 7 days ending Apr. 22: 0 (State: 22)

• Workforce in high-risk industries: 7.6%

• Total population: 23,804

Nevada: Lyon County

• 7-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lyon through Apr. 22: 72.7% (11 to 19)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lyon per 100,000 as of Apr. 22: 35.7 (State: 109.9)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lyon per 100,000 as of Apr. 15: 20.7 (State: 139.6)

• COVID-19 related deaths in Lyon in 7 days ending Apr. 22: 0 (State: 37)

• Workforce in high-risk industries: 20.5%

• Total population: 53,155

New Hampshire: Strafford County

• 7-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Strafford through Apr. 22: 71.0% (69 to 118)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Strafford per 100,000 as of Apr. 22: 92.0 (State: 84.8)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Strafford per 100,000 as of Apr. 15: 53.8 (State: 118.2)

• COVID-19 related deaths in Strafford in 7 days ending Apr. 22: 0 (State: 16)

• Workforce in high-risk industries: 11.4%

• Total population: 128,237

New Jersey: Cumberland County

• 7-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cumberland through Apr. 22: 71.4% (210 to 360)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cumberland per 100,000 as of Apr. 22: 234.7 (State: 799.7)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cumberland per 100,000 as of Apr. 15: 136.9 (State: 1,079.3)

• COVID-19 related deaths in Cumberland in 7 days ending Apr. 22: 2 (State: 1,907)

• Workforce in high-risk industries: 9.1%

• Total population: 153,400

New Mexico: McKinley County

• 7-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in McKinley through Apr. 22: 114.5% (242 to 519)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in McKinley per 100,000 as of Apr. 22: 712.4 (State: 70.9)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in McKinley per 100,000 as of Apr. 15: 332.2 (State: 105.6)

• COVID-19 related deaths in McKinley in 7 days ending Apr. 22: 5 (State: 35)

• Workforce in high-risk industries: 15.6%

• Total population: 72,849

New York: Essex County

• 7-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Essex through Apr. 22: 83.3% (12 to 22)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Essex per 100,000 as of Apr. 22: 58.3 (State: 1,089.7)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Essex per 100,000 as of Apr. 15: 31.8 (State: 1,311.1)

• COVID-19 related deaths in Essex in 7 days ending Apr. 22: 0 (State: 3,716)

• Workforce in high-risk industries: 20.7%

• Total population: 37,751

North Carolina: Wayne County

• 7-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wayne through Apr. 22: 631.3% (80 to 585)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wayne per 100,000 as of Apr. 22: 471.8 (State: 50.4)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wayne per 100,000 as of Apr. 15: 64.5 (State: 71.1)

• COVID-19 related deaths in Wayne in 7 days ending Apr. 22: 3 (State: 114)

• Workforce in high-risk industries: 13.4%

• Total population: 124,002

North Dakota: Grand Forks County

• 7-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Grand Forks through Apr. 22: 670.0% (20 to 154)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Grand Forks per 100,000 as of Apr. 22: 218.8 (State: 48.5)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Grand Forks per 100,000 as of Apr. 15: 28.4 (State: 90.3)

• COVID-19 related deaths in Grand Forks in 7 days ending Apr. 22: 0 (State: 5)

• Workforce in high-risk industries: 16.6%

• Total population: 70,400

Ohio: Marion County

• 7-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Marion through Apr. 22: 1203.0% (164 to 2,137)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Marion per 100,000 as of Apr. 22: 3,270.4 (State: 66.9)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Marion per 100,000 as of Apr. 15: 251.0 (State: 121.3)

• COVID-19 related deaths in Marion in 7 days ending Apr. 22: 3 (State: 249)

• Workforce in high-risk industries: 14.7%

• Total population: 65,344

Oklahoma: Grady County

• 7-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Grady through Apr. 22: 78.6% (14 to 25)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Grady per 100,000 as of Apr. 22: 45.7 (State: 57.8)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Grady per 100,000 as of Apr. 15: 25.6 (State: 73.9)

• COVID-19 related deaths in Grady in 7 days ending Apr. 22: 0 (State: 47)

• Workforce in high-risk industries: 18.9%

• Total population: 54,733

Oregon: Umatilla County

• 7-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Umatilla through Apr. 22: 70.6% (17 to 29)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Umatilla per 100,000 as of Apr. 22: 37.7 (State: 40.7)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Umatilla per 100,000 as of Apr. 15: 22.1 (State: 50.4)

• COVID-19 related deaths in Umatilla in 7 days ending Apr. 22: 0 (State: 20)

• Workforce in high-risk industries: 16.2%

• Total population: 76,898

Pennsylvania: Beaver County

• 7-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Beaver through Apr. 22: 100.6% (158 to 317)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Beaver per 100,000 as of Apr. 22: 189.9 (State: 207.1)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Beaver per 100,000 as of Apr. 15: 94.7 (State: 279.0)

• COVID-19 related deaths in Beaver in 7 days ending Apr. 22: 33 (State: 975)

• Workforce in high-risk industries: 14.8%

• Total population: 166,896

Rhode Island: Providence County

• 7-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Providence through Apr. 22: 90.4% (1,957 to 3,727)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Providence per 100,000 as of Apr. 22: 587.4 (State: 307.7)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Providence per 100,000 as of Apr. 15: 308.4 (State: 552.8)

• COVID-19 related deaths in Providence in 7 days ending Apr. 22: 0 (State: 94)

• Workforce in high-risk industries: 15.8%

• Total population: 634,533

South Carolina: Florence County

• 7-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Florence through Apr. 22: 102.3% (87 to 176)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Florence per 100,000 as of Apr. 22: 127.0 (State: 73.8)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Florence per 100,000 as of Apr. 15: 62.8 (State: 96.1)

• COVID-19 related deaths in Florence in 7 days ending Apr. 22: 1 (State: 33)

• Workforce in high-risk industries: 19.2%

• Total population: 138,561

South Dakota: Brown County

• 7-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brown through Apr. 22: 80.0% (15 to 27)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brown per 100,000 as of Apr. 22: 69.5 (State: 135.1)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brown per 100,000 as of Apr. 15: 38.6 (State: 215.0)

• COVID-19 related deaths in Brown in 7 days ending Apr. 22: 0 (State: 3)

• Workforce in high-risk industries: 13.3%

• Total population: 38,840

Tennessee: Bedford County

• 7-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bedford through Apr. 22: 254.5% (33 to 117)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bedford per 100,000 as of Apr. 22: 246.0 (State: 91.4)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bedford per 100,000 as of Apr. 15: 69.4 (State: 117.9)

• COVID-19 related deaths in Bedford in 7 days ending Apr. 22: 0 (State: 31)

• Workforce in high-risk industries: 16.8%

• Total population: 47,558

Texas: Moore County

• 7-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Moore through Apr. 22: 211.5% (52 to 162)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Moore per 100,000 as of Apr. 22: 743.1 (State: 57.8)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Moore per 100,000 as of Apr. 15: 238.5 (State: 75.6)

• COVID-19 related deaths in Moore in 7 days ending Apr. 22: 2 (State: 148)

• Workforce in high-risk industries: 10.4%

• Total population: 21,801

Utah: Utah County

• 7-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Utah through Apr. 22: 61.9% (352 to 570)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Utah per 100,000 as of Apr. 22: 96.5 (State: 83.5)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Utah per 100,000 as of Apr. 15: 59.6 (State: 113.1)

• COVID-19 related deaths in Utah in 7 days ending Apr. 22: 6 (State: 14)

• Workforce in high-risk industries: 12.0%

• Total population: 590,440

Vermont: Windsor County

• 7-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Windsor through Apr. 22: 31.0% (29 to 38)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Windsor per 100,000 as of Apr. 22: 68.6 (State: 121.4)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Windsor per 100,000 as of Apr. 15: 52.3 (State: 131.7)

• COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor in 7 days ending Apr. 22: 0 (State: 10)

• Workforce in high-risk industries: 18.1%

• Total population: 55,427

Virginia: Accomack County

• 7-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Accomack through Apr. 22: 293.3% (15 to 59)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Accomack per 100,000 as of Apr. 22: 180.2 (State: 77.3)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Accomack per 100,000 as of Apr. 15: 45.8 (State: 122.0)

• COVID-19 related deaths in Accomack in 7 days ending Apr. 22: 0 (State: 154)

• Workforce in high-risk industries: 10.2%

• Total population: 32,742

Washington: Douglas County

• 7-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Douglas through Apr. 22: 110.3% (29 to 61)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Douglas per 100,000 as of Apr. 22: 147.4 (State: 147.8)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Douglas per 100,000 as of Apr. 15: 70.1 (State: 171.3)

• COVID-19 related deaths in Douglas in 7 days ending Apr. 22: 1 (State: 110)

• Workforce in high-risk industries: 11.9%

• Total population: 41,371

West Virginia: Jackson County

• 7-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jackson through Apr. 22: 212.1% (33 to 103)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jackson per 100,000 as of Apr. 22: 355.0 (State: 39.6)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jackson per 100,000 as of Apr. 15: 113.7 (State: 52.7)

• COVID-19 related deaths in Jackson in 7 days ending Apr. 22: 0 (State: 17)

• Workforce in high-risk industries: 10.9%

• Total population: 29,018

Wisconsin: Brown County

• 7-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brown through Apr. 22: 252.6% (114 to 402)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brown per 100,000 as of Apr. 22: 154.7 (State: 64.4)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brown per 100,000 as of Apr. 15: 43.9 (State: 83.8)

• COVID-19 related deaths in Brown in 7 days ending Apr. 22: 1 (State: 64)

• Workforce in high-risk industries: 15.5%

• Total population: 259,786

Wyoming: Laramie County

• 7-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Laramie through Apr. 22: 25.8% (62 to 78)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Laramie per 100,000 as of Apr. 22: 79.8 (State: 49.5)

• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Laramie per 100,000 as of Apr. 15: 63.5 (State: 56.0)

• COVID-19 related deaths in Laramie in 7 days ending Apr. 22: 1 (State: 4)

• Workforce in high-risk industries: 20.0%

• Total population: 97,692

