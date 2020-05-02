Moberly's Aquatic Center will be closed this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic and financial matters associated with the coronavirus.

In a press release Thursday, the Moberly Parks and Recreation Department (MPRD) announced that the city's municipal swimming pool will be closed for the 2020 summer season. The decision arrived at the heels of a special park board meeting held at noon April 30 who followed same measures executed by other communities across the state.

"This was a difficult decision as we all want things to return to normal, but many considerations about the unique requirements of aquatics setting in this climate made it abundantly clear that the best and quickest way to return to normal was to forego operating the Aquatic Center in 2020," the press release read.

MPRD Director Troy Bock said city personnel and board members are concerned that if a second wave of the virus materialized, it would be in the public's best interest for the swimming pool not to be a contributing factor in spreading the virus.

Health and safety welfare for both pool goers and employees alike, as well as the financial impact weighed-in on the closure decision.

"If opened, there would have been significant restrictions in hours including closures throughout the day to sanitize … severe restrictions on the number allowed to attend, and more," the press release read. "These measures would have meant guests would have been inconvenienced and services would have been limited to the point where there was no merit in opening."

Additional staff would have to be hired not only to assist with the additional measures of sanitizing, but also to administer temperature readings of every person walking through the gate and monitoring guests' well-being. MPRD would also be responsible for purchasing personal protective equipment for employees and additional cleaning supplies.

Bock said the city's municipal swimming pool employs more than 25 persons, and it has had a long history of operating in the red financially, arriving at a deficit of more than $30,000 annually.

During this uncertain time of weathering through a pandemic that temporarily closed non-essential businesses,the past two months consumers have turned to online sales and deliveries for goods. With this trait, the loss of sales tax revenue places a financial hit upon budgets of local governments to render public services.

"This would come amidst the expectations of our department revenues dropping overall from thousands of dollars of lost rentals already to significant potential reductions in sales and use tax, which makes up approximately 70% of the department's revenue," said Bock. "Not having the Aquatic Center open will help mitigate the sudden impact of loss revenues coming in. We will not know the financial impact of the sales tax revenue for another two to three months."

"We have to work together as a community to keep our citizens safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19," Bock stated. "We are all saddened to have to make this decision, but together we can all do our part, to save one life, to help the hospitals from being overwhelmed, ensure PPE is used strategically, protect employees and the public, and make people feel safe to go out."