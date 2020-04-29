One of the most important defensive strategies in the fight against the COVID-19 virus is knowing who currently has the virus and also who already had the virus. The testing is the first line of defense that many believe will provide the answers to when and how communities can start opening back up. Let’s take a look at how the tests work and what they are used for.

Test 1: detect an active virus

When people think of COVID-19 tests, they are likely thinking of Test 1. It is also the most unpleasant test as it involves inserting a long cotton swab far up your nose so it can get a sample of the fluid sitting in a nasal cavity just above your throat. The reason for such an invasive test is that this particular virus often accumulates in the nasal passages so it needs to get a good sample deep into the nasal cavity.

Test 1 is searching for COVID-19 genetic material. If COVID-19 genetic material is found in the sample, then you have an active infection. The problem is, that genetic material is incredibly small and you can’t find what you are looking for even when using a microscope.

There are chemicals that can detect the virus’s genetic material and glow if it is present but the chemical needs far more genetic material than would be on any sample in your nose. This is when some sophisticated technology comes in. A process called PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) searches for a specific genetic sequence (in this case, the COVID-19 sequence) and then makes millions of copies of it in just a few hours. Here is a simplified look at the process – and it’s quite a process:

The COVID-19 genetic material is stored as RNA (single strand) and PCR needs DNA (double strand) so the first step is to convert the RNA to DNA.The specific section of known genetic material is added to the sample and searches for the COVID-19 genetic sequence and in a process of alternating heating and cooling cycles, the specific DNA is copied over and over again.Built into the test is a fluorescent dye that attaches to the specific genetic sequence being tested. After a couple dozen cycles, there will be enough COVID-19 DNA to make the sample glow if the person was infected. If it is not glowing, the person does not have the virus.

Test 2: detect a past infection

The first test does a great job at detecting an active COVID-19 infection, but it cannot tell if you recently had the virus but you have recovered. This test requires a blood test, which most will find more pleasant than the giant stick up your nose test.

When your body is invaded by a virus, it produces antibodies that help fight the virus off and those antibodies stay in your system after the virus leaves. The blood sample will be analyzed to see if there is evidence of COVID-19 antibodies. Here is a simplified look at this process:

A synthetic (fake) Covid virus that contains similar external spikes will be added to your blood. If you have already had COVID-19, those antibodies will attract to the simulated Covid virus.A fluorescent dye is added to the test that lights up when it detects a clump of COVID-19 antibodies. If the sample glows, the person has already had COVID-19. If it doesn’t glow, the person has not been infected yet.

The reason this test is important is because some antibodies stay in your body for a very long time and protect you from being infected by the same virus again. Some countries are considering giving people who have already been infected special cards that allow them to travel freely.

Here is the problem – scientists do not know yet if COVID-19 antibodies make you immune to future infections from the virus. The World Health Organization is warning that there is no confirmation that a person can only get COVID-19 once. It is very possible, if not likely, that a person is immune for some period of time after a first infection but it is not known for how long that is with COVID-19.

Matter of a fact, South Korea is reporting that 2% of previously-infected people have been infected again. China is reporting that up to 10% of previously infected people are also getting it again. The bottom line is that scientists just do not know yet. Some antibodies protect your body from that same virus forever and some antibodies protect your body for just a few months. Let’s hope something goes right and COVID-19 antibodies last for a very long time. In the meantime, be safe and keep your distance from others.

Mike Szydlowski is science coordinator for Columbia Public Schools.