In the darkest days of World War II, Winston Churchill inspired the United Kingdom to fight on to victory over the Nazi regime of Adolf Hitler.

The National Churchill Museum in Fulton is asking the world to use that example to mobilize the effort to defeat COVID-19. The "Inspire Like Churchill" competition is offering a $10,000 prize that will be donated to a front-line health organization of their choosing, with smaller prizes for second and third place entries.

Soon after Churchill became prime minister in May 1940, he told Britons that he had "nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat" and his war policy had only one objective.

"You ask, what is our aim?" Churchil said on May 13, 1940. "I can answer in one word: It is victory, victory at all costs, victory in spite of all terror, victory, however long and hard the road may be; for without victory, there is no survival."

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Entries may be made in written or video format. A news release from the museum on the Westminster College campus in Fulton states that the speech "should inspire hope, unity and determination in the manner of Winston Churchill and should address today’s unique global challenges."

The competition is open to anyone of any age worldwide.

Entries will initially be shortlisted by a working group at The International Churchill Society and the winners will be selected by a panel including Randolph Churchill, great-grandson of Churchill, Celia Sandys, granddaughter of Churchill and renowned historians and authors includin Andrew Roberts, author of "Churchill: Walking with Destiny," Erik Larson, author of "The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family and Defiance During the Blitz," Candice Millard, author of "Hero of the Empire: the Boer War, a Daring Escape and the Making of Winston Churchill," and Sir David Cannadine, historian, broadcaster and president of the British Academy.

The opening of the competition coincides with the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe on May and the 80th anniversary of Churchill becoming prime minister.

Entries should be no more than 300 words if written and no more than 60 seconds and 2 MB of data if on video. For more information, visit https://winstonchurchill.org/inspire-like-churchill-2020.

The closing date for submissions is noon Eastern Standard Time (noon Central Daylight Time) on May 30. Winners will be announced on June 30.

The Tribune’s coronavirus coverage is being provided free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Tribune at columbiatribune.com/subscribenow and help keep local businesses afloat at supportlocal.usatoday.com.