SPRINGFIELD – Nearly two years after an amphibious duck boat sank on Table Rock Lake, killing 17 of the 31 people onboard, the National Transportation Safety Board adopted an investigative report Tuesday that casts blame on Ripley Entertainment and the U.S. Coast Guard.

At a board meeting that was webcast to the public, the NTSB detailed some findings of its lengthy investigation into the sinking of the Stretch Duck 7 vessel.

The amphibious duck boat had taken a group of tourists onto the water on the evening of July 19, 2018, when a fast-moving storm hit the lake, sending large waves at the vessel. The duck boat went down and 17 people died, including nine members of the same Indiana family.

Ultimately, the NTSB concluded that the duck boat sank because supervisors at Ripley Entertainment —which owned the duck boat — elected to put the vessel on the water despite a severe thunderstorm warning, and the Coast Guard did not force duck boats to change their design after a similar tragedy in 1999 in Arkansas.

The actions of the duck boat captain, Kenneth McKee, were not included as part of the NTSB's probable cause items for the sinking, even though McKee is facing federal criminal charges for his actions that evening. The NTSB's report casts doubt on how much McKee knew about the incoming weather when he put the duck boat on the water and found no fault with his attempt to get the vessel to shore.

"This is a systemic problem with the company as a whole," said investigator Brian Young.

Young also explained that he was not able to interview McKee for the NTSB report because of the criminal investigation going on.

During Tuesday’s meeting, NTSB staff members who contributed to the investigation discussed the timeline of events, design issues with the modified World War II era vessels and factors that contributed to the "survivability" of the Table Rock Lake sinking.

A staff member said wearing a life jacket during the Stretch Duck 7 sinking could have made passengers less likely to survive since the life jackets would have pulled them up and trapped them under the overhead canopy and side curtain.

One of the side curtains on Stretch Duck 7 was released, and the windshield was also knocked out, offering two paths of escape for the passengers as the vessel sank.

The NTSB also praised the efforts of the staff at the Showboat Branson Belle who pulled survivors out of the water before first responders arrived.

In the wake of the tragedy, Ripley Entertainment was hit with more than 30 legal claims, which it has settled over the last two years.

Three Ripley employees — McKee, general manager Curtis Lanham and operations supervisor Charles Baltzell — were indicted on criminal charges after authorities say they prioritized profits over safety by putting Stretch Duck 7 on the water despite warnings that severe weather was approaching.

The tragedy on Table Rock Lake came 19 years after a similar duck boat sinking in Arkansas resulted in 13 deaths.

In November, the NTSB criticized the U.S. Coast Guard for ignoring its recommendations to improve duck boat safety in the wake of the Arkansas tragedy. Those recommendations included improving the buoyancy of the vessels and removing the overhead canopies, which they say can trap passengers inside if the vessels sink. Those calls for changes were renewed on Tuesday in addition to recommendations about providing better weather training to small vessel operators and making the front of duck boats airtight.

Ripley Entertainment suspended duck boat operations after the July 2018 tragedy, but the company has not said publicly whether it ever plans to put the duck boats back on the water.

Tia Coleman, whose husband and three children were killed in the Table Rock Lake sinking, has called for a ban on duck boats across the country.