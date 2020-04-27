The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle wrecked into a fence and the both suspects fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit by deputies, the male suspect was tased and taken into custody without any further incident.

On 04/25/20 deputies were in the Dodd’s Camp area of Climax Springs conducting a burglary investigation. While in the area, deputies located a suspect vehicle they were looking for, occupied by a male and a female. Deputies initiated a pursuit when the vehicle failed to stop. The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle wrecked into a fence and the both suspects fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit by deputies, the male suspect was tased and taken into custody without any further incident. During a search of the suspect, suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were located. The suspect was transported to the Camden County Correctional Facility where he was placed on a 24-hour hold. The female suspect was later located as a result of an unrelated investigation.

Tyler J Ries Age 21 of Climax Springs was charged with:

-Felony Possession of a controlled substance

-Felony Tampering with a Motor Vehicle

-Felony Resisting Arrest by Fleeing

-Morgan County Warrant Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Ries is Held without bond on all these charges

Morgan M Collier Age 30 of Waynesville was charged with

-Tampering with a Motor Vehicle

-Misdemeanor Harassment

Morgan is held with a surety bond of $100,000.00.