The letter reads as follows:

To our valued customers: Coronavirus Disease, COVID-19, is presenting tremendous challenges to everyone. The Postal Service is proud that we continue to serve the American public during these difficult times, as we have throughout our history.

The safety and well-being of our employees and our customers are our highest priorities, and we would like to share with you some of the Postal Service’s COVID-19 mitigation strategies and ways in which, together, we can help to ensure the safety of our communities.

When interacting with our mail carriers:

Follow the 6-foot social distancing guidelines.

Allow the carrier to make delivery to the mail receptacle without interference, this includes centralized boxes and centralized mailrooms.

If you have children at home, please ensure they do not approach the vehicle. While we are so appreciative of all the letters and pictures they are making for our carriers, their safety is our top priority. A friendly wave from far away is always welcome. Provide alternate locations for package delivery if not at home.

For required signatures, modified procedures have been adopted. Carriers will instead only request the customer’s first initial and last name while maintaining a safe distance.

Collect mail daily when possible.

As always, please keep dogs safely secured.

The Postal Service is taking these extra precautions for the safety of both customers and employees. For the mail itself, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), World Health Organization, and the Surgeon General have all stated there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread through the mail and/or packages. More information regarding the Postal Service’s COVID-19 procedures can be found on www.usps.com.

For your convenience, postage stamps and package shipping (Click-N-Ship) are available online at www.usps.com. You can also digitally preview your incoming mail and manage your packages scheduled to arrive soon by signing up for our free feature of Informed Delivery.

Sign up at www.informeddelivery.com.

We appreciate your business and continued use of the mail. I know you are depending on us to stay vigilant and to deliver your mail and packages safely. And we are committed to continuing to serve you and keeping you connected during this challenging time. By working together, we can continue to flatten the curve and overcome the virus.

Pamela Payne Postmaster, Gravois Mills