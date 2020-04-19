From 2-4 p.m. Monday, local chefs will once again be serving up free meals for families in need in Columbia.

Hosted by Pasta La Fata and Ozark Mountain Biscuit Co., the second Scrappy Meals event will feature expanded meal options: a single-serving meal and a family meal, with food also contributed by Pizza Tree, Café Berlin, Beet Box, Fiddle and Stone Bread Co. and Scott’s Baked Goods. It will once again be at 220 N. 10th St. in the parking lot of Cafe Berlin.

The first Scrappy Meals event was held March 30. Over 80 meals were served, but demand was so high that all of the meals were distributed within the first half hour of the event. Scrappy Meals plans to distribute over 150 meals at this event.

"There is a growing need for access to healthy food in our community, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated the issue,“ Michelle La Fata said in a news release from event organizers. ”However, the generosity and compassion I’ve seen from my friends and neighbors shows me that our community has never been stronger.“

Meals will be offered free of charge as long as supplies last, and donations will be accepted. One family meal kit per family, or one single-serving meal per person.

Social-distancing rules will apply. People are welcome to walk up for meals as long as they remain 6 feet apart.