



Bridge and culvert work will impact two Audrain County routes over the next two weeks by the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Audrain County Route B will be closed 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday three-tenths of a mile south of County Road 480 to seven-tenths of a mile north of County Road 472 for a culvert replacement. Motorists will need to use an alternate route during the closure.

Missouri Highway 22 will be reduced to one lane 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 27-30 at Saling Creek Bridge east of Sturgeon for bridge deck repair work. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place.

Work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed.

For more information, call 1-888-275-6636 or visit the MoDOT Northeast District website. All roadwork is posted on the traveler information map.