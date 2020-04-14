After hearing from bus drivers that they are better off drawing unemployment than receiving a contract minimum while not working, the Columbia Board of Education on Monday voted down a plan to keep paying them during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Under a proposed amendment to the Columbia Public Schools contract with Student Transportation of America, the district would have paid $1.7 million for April and May, 67 percent of the full contract amount of $2.6 million.

That would have allowed the company to pay its drivers the minimum five hours per weekday outlined in their union contracts. The board was considering the move to sustain the drivers and help the company retain them while schools are closed because of the coronavirus pandemic .

The drivers said before the vote said they would be better off applying for unemployment and federal stimulus funds.

“Unemployment is going to help more of us,” said school bus driver Heather Johnson. “It’s going to cover all our bills right now.”

Johnson said she wouldn’t quit driving if the board approved the contract amendment, but others would.

“You’re going to lose your drivers,” she said. “We can’t pay our bills. It’s just not acceptable.”

The IRS is sending deposits of $1,200 to $3,400 this week to the bank accounts of taxpayers who filed returns for 2018 or 2019. Anyone who has become unemployed since March 29 will receive their regular state payment based on earnings plus an additional $600 a week to sustain them through June.

A person working part-time can still draw unemployment if their earnings do not exceed their state benefit. Receiving the minimum payment would be more than the maximum state payment of $320 per week.

Bus driver Tynisha Salem told the board she had been on the phone with other drivers and school officials since early Monday morning.

“The minimum they want to give us of five hours a day is not going to cover our bills,” Salem said. “It is going to hurt us.”

“It’s hurting everybody getting paid by STA,” added bus driver Heather Jones, because it prevents them from filing for unemployment.

By rejecting the contract amendment, the district instead will pay only $873,600 it’s obligated to pay when school isn’t in session.

Another driver who didn’t provide her full name when she logged into the online meeting, said many of them are living paycheck to paycheck but unemployment payments takes away some of the stress.

The votes were confusing. The board initially unanimously approved a motion to consider the contract amendment at its April 23 meeting. The motion was made before the public comment, with the vote after public comment. After superintendent Peter Stiepleman consulted with the school district’s attorney about procedure, the board voted unanimously to rescind that motion.

A motion to approve the contract amendment then was defeated in a unanimous vote.

The meeting was held on Zoom, an online video conferencing system.

