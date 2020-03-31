The Independence School District started weekday student meal delivery via school bus Monday to supplement meal pickup sites at Bridger Middle School and Truman, Van Horn and William Chrisman high schools.

District bus drivers traversed the high school bus routes, and staff dropped off lunches at bus stops to students who had signed up for delivery. Between the bus routes and fixed sites, the district said, it handed out more than 2,600 meals Monday. Meals include breakfast items for the next day.

Students can learn the nearest meal bus delivery site and stop time by going to www.isdschools.org and entering their student ID number at the bus icon.

Meals are available to children 18 and younger. Parents should escort children to stops, though it is not mandatory for students to be present to receive meals. Recipients should arrive about five minutes before the scheduled time, as buses could be up to 10 minutes early or late.

The district continues to offer grab-and-go meals at the four school sites from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on weekdays. Parents can drive up along the front entrance drive at each site and staff will bring them meals.

With classes canceled through at least April 24 because of the coronavirus pandemic, school districts around the area continue to offer various meal delivery and pick-up programs for students.