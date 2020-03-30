A Mexico man was arrested Sunday for allegedly using a baseball bat to hit a car in the 1100 block of East Promenade as part of an ongoing neighborhood dispute. There were no reported injuries

James S. Smith, 60 was arrested on suspicion of first-degree property damage, driving while license revoked, driving while intoxicated — chronic offender and resisting arrest at about 10:50 a.m. He was located 15 minutes after the incident in the 600 block of Mars Street.

Further court information was not available Monday morning.