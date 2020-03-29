The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside Independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs include:

Thailand Restaurant, 719 B. N.W. Missouri 7, inspected March 3.

• A couple of lids were either melted or broken. Corrected on site; the manager replaced the lids.

• A dispensing utensil used in the sugar had its handle in the food product. The utensil was removed. Corrected on site. Repeat violation.

• Meat was thawing at room temperature. The manager placed the meat into a sink with running water. Corrected on site.

• Food items were being stored on the floor. The manager relocated all the food items. Corrected on site.

• There is accumulation of food debris on the floors and between the equipment in the kitchen.

Jersey Mike’s Subs, 1209 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected March 12.

• The dish racks above the three-compartment sink and above the hot holding units have an accumulation of dust built up.

• The make table next to the hot holding unit was not reaching the proper temperature of 41 degrees F or below. Sliced tomatoes and tuna salad read temperatures of 55 degrees F to 58 degrees F. Manager discarded all the potentially hazardous foods. Reinspection required on March 12.

Kneaders Bakery, 800 N. E. Coronodo Drive, inspected March 12.

• Observed a chemical bottle without a label. Corrected on site. Manager labeled the bottle.

• Observed a pot of soup in the walk-in cooler that was not cooled to 70 degrees F within 2 hours or less and to 41 degrees F within four hours.

Lufti’s, 794 S.W. U.S. 40, inspected March 4.

• There is an accumulation of grease buildup behind the fryer. Corrected on site.

• A puddle of soda was observed under the soda machine.

MOD Pizza, 1112 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected March 4.

• The vegetable dicer had an accumulation of stuck-on food debris. Corrected on site. Employee cleaned and sanitized the utensil.

• Observed wet clean dishes being stacked with other wet clean dishes.

Texas Roadhouse, 455 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected March 4.

• Can opener had stuck-on food debris. Corrected on site. Employee cleaned and sanitized can opener.

• The knife magnet at the prep cutting station had an accumulation of food residue. Corrected on site. Employee cleaned and sanitized the magnet.

• The soda nozzle gun at the bar had an accumulation built up. Corrected on site.

• The meat mallet was stored as being clean with an accumulation of meat residue. Employee cleaned and sanitized the mallet.

• Black build up on walls along the warehousing station and three compartment sink.

• Liquid residue and food debris on the inside of the plate rollers.

Blue Springs Country Club, 1600 N.W. Circle Dr., inspected March 5.

• No testing strips for sanitizing concentration solution for three-compartment sink or the warehousing machine.

• Chemical bottle was stored on the counter of the bar. Corrected on site. Manage placed the chemical bottle in the designated area for chemicals.

Scooter’s Coffee, 1310 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected March 5.

• Employee’s foods and cell phones were stored on the coffee prep area. Manager removed all items and placed them in employees’ designated area. Corrected on site.

Real Jalisco Fine Mexican Cuisine, 1711 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected March 5

• Dispensing utensils were stored with handles in the food product. Manager removed the utensils. Corrected on site.

• There is an accumulation of debris under the dishwasher.

• An accumulation of debris was observed underneath the grill.

The Dive Bar, 1325 S.W. U.S. 40, inspected March 5.

• The soda gun had an accumulation of residue. Corrected on site; the manager washed, rinsed and sanitized the soda gun.

• There is no covered wastebasket for the female bathrooms. Repeat violation.

The Ranch House Saloon, 1505 S.E. Route AA, inspected March 5.

• Holes in the wall in the back storage area.

Papa John’s Pizza, 1404 W. U.S. 40, inspection March 6.

• A can of sardines that was opened and held since the day prior was not date marked. Corrected on site; the manager discarded the sardines.

• Unable to provide food handler permits for employees.

Buckets Bar and Grill, 1331 S.W. U.S. 40, inspection March 6.

• The microwave had an accumulation of food debris and residue. Corrected on site; the manager cleaned the microwave.

• There is an accumulation of food debris on the bottom of the reach-in freezer.

• An accumulation of grease was observed on the side of the fryer.

• A puddle of grease has accumulated underneath the fryer.

• There is a heavy accumulation of food debris underneath the grill.

Linq Food Mart, 1501 S. Missouri 7, inspected March 16.

• An excessive buildup of residue on the soda nozzle. Corrected on site. Second repeat violation.

• All the cabinet doors in the customer service area were falling off. Second repeat violation.

• Numerous ceiling tiles were either missing or needed replacing. Repeat violation.

• A restroom shared by males and females did not have a covered receptacle available.

Misfits Bar and Grill, 1513 S. W. Missouri 7, inspected March 9.

• Drinking glasses were observed being stored in a reach-in freezer with broken glass on the bottom. The manager washed and sanitized the glasses and removed the broken glass. Corrected on site.

• The sanitizer for the mechanical dishwasher was not registering on the test strips. The sanitizer container was empty and the manager replaced it with a full container of sanitizer. Corrected on site.

Edge of Town Cafe, 960 S.W. 37th St., inspected March 16.

• Light bulbs above food prep area are exposed and not shatter-proof.

• The nozzles on two of the soda guns had accumulation of debris and residue. The nozzles were cleaned by the staff. Corrected on site. Repeat violation.

• None of the restrooms are provided with covered trash cans. Repeat violation.

• The establishment offers steaks to be cooked at various temperatures but does not provide a customer advisory.

• An excessive amount of food debris was observed under the fryer and grill.