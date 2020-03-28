Grappling with the coronavirus has been a constant learning process – for epidemiologists, doctors, patients, governments and individuals. Some things we thought we knew have changed as more data arrives and more countries study its effects.

As of Friday, there are more than 86,000 cases in the United States, which surpassed China and Italy for the most cases worldwide. More than 1,200 people have died in the U.S., with more than 24,000 deaths worldwide.

Here are some ways in which are initial understanding of the virus has changed:

Only older people are highly susceptible to coronavirus

A report by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week based on almost 2,500 of the first U.S. cases in which the patients' ages were known confirms that older patients are more likely to be hospitalized and die, but they are by no means the only large age group at risk.

Of the 508 patients known to have been hospitalized, 38% were between 20 and 54. The CDC also noted that nearly half of the 121 patients admitted to intensive care units were adults under 65.

Dr. Deborah Birx, a physician and State Department official on the administration’s coronavirus task force, recently cited similar reports of the hospitalization and intensive care needs of young adults in Italy and in France and appealed to young people to practice social distances and protect themselves.

Narrowing those results even more, the CDC report found that 20% of the hospitalized patients and 12% of the intensive care patients were between the ages of 20 and 44.

The death rate, however, did fall heavily on older patients, with 34% of fatalities reported among adults aged 85 years or older; 46% among adults aged 65-84 years, and 20% among adults aged 20-64 years.

Young people only suffer mild symptoms from coronavirus

In addition, a recent report from The American Academy of Pediatrics that very young children may be more vulnerable to coronavirus than first thought.

While the study found that cases of the disease among children in China have been less severe than those of adults, being in a young age group was not entirely protective. Infants had higher rates of severe illness than older children.

The study of 2,143 patients under the age of 18 in China found the rate of “severe and critical” illness in infants under the age of one year was just under 11%. The study also reported that a 14-year-old boy from Hubei province died from the virus.

About 4% of children were asymptomatic, 51% had mild illness and 39% had moderate illness. About 6% had severe or critical illness, compared to 18.5% of adults.

How long does the virus actually stays on surfaces

A new study based on evidence from an infected cruise line is already changing a recent study on how long the coronavirus can live on surfaces.

The issue is critical for individuals venturing out for short hops to the store or even for people who have food and other goods delivered.

A report in the New England Journal of Medicine two weeks ago found that viable virus could be detected on cardboard up to 24 hours and on stainless steel and plastic up to 72 hours.

But a new study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates genetic material of the virus can live much longer — more than two weeks in some cases.

The CDC report released Tuesday said RNA from coronavirus, or genetic material, was found on surfaces in the cabins of both symptomatic and asymptomatic infected passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship 17 days after passengers had left the cabins. The cabins had yet to be disinfected.

Is that the new normal? Maybe not, as the new study does not show if transmission of the virus occurred from the surfaces, suggesting that the new finding requires more study, as the CDC recommends.

"It detects traces of the virus, but does not tell us anything about how infectious that virus is," said Joseph Vinetz, a professor of medicine at Yale University and infectious disease researcher. "That report has very little information in it, and as far as I’m concerned it has zero relevance to the ongoing epidemic."

The virus spreads between people who are in close contact with one another through respiratory droplets, much like the common cold or flu, according to the CDC. Vinetz said the predominant mode of transmission was from person to person, particularly those who were not exhibiting symptoms, not through contact with potentially infected surfaces.Who should actually get tested? It’s complicated

The CDC's basic guidelines say that people should contact their health providers mainly if they develop a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as cough or shortness of breath, within 14 days after travel from an impacted region.

But another consideration that now may guide testing, the CDC says, is the occurrence of local community transmission of COVID-19 infections in a particular jurisdiction.

Beyond that, the CDC has set strict priorities: The first being hospitalized patients and symptomatic health care workers. The second goes to those with the highest risk of complication of infections, notably patients in long-term care facilities; those 65 years and older with symptoms, patients with underlying conditions with symptoms; and first responders with symptoms.

The third priority, which is a change from strictly symptomatic individuals and is aimed at decreasing the spread of the virus, is for people in the surrounding community of rapidly increasing hospital cases. Also included are critical infrastructure workers with symptoms; people with symptoms who do not fall into the other categories; health care workers and first responders; and individuals with mild symptoms in communities experiencing high COVID-19 hospitalizations.

In some cases, health officials made a "public health decision" because of the danger that people exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus would be "super spreaders."

After Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive, just before a game in Oklahoma, health officials tested 58 people connected with the Jazz organization after determining whether they had direct contact with Gobert, but not necessarily because they showed symptoms.

