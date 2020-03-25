Well, here we are. We are in the middle of an event that hasn’t happened to this degree in any of our lifetimes. It isn’t immediately useful to discuss the coronavirus itself – information develops so quickly that it will be out of date as soon as you read this.

However, more important (to the average citizen) is the need to stay well – both physically and mentally. This article will go over some fairly simple (under the circumstances) ways in which you can help yourself stay well.

There are countless suggestions already on how to remain physically healthy, so let’s start with your mind. You have to stay mentally active and that means more than streaming new shows on TV (although that is perfect sometimes too). It is Spring Break, after all.

We have put the following website together to keep your mind and body entertained when you find that you need something to do: www.NeverEndingScience.com.

Here is what you can find on this free website:

Live webcams: Take a look at our favorite live webcam feeds from around the world. You can watch an eagle pair with eggs about to hatch, the daily happenings at a beehive entrance or one of many bird cameras. Do you like to watch sheep? You can do that too. If puppies or kittens are more your thing, those are there too.

Virtual field trips: We know most of your Spring Break fun has been canceled, but you can still visit some amazing destinations virtually. Go inside famous museums, tour different zoos and even take trips inside a variety of agricultural factories and farms.

Challenges: Before this all happened, we designed a set of four Earth Day challenges; we have now turned them into virtual entries and they are open to kids and adults! They are also not very complicated, so join in and see your work featured on the website.

Backyard Campout: Tonight (Wednesday, March 25) has been designated as a backyard (or family room) campout. Again, we know so many of your Spring Break plans have gone away. However, that doesn’t mean we can’t have fun in a safe way. Don’t have a tent? Set one up using tarps, sheets or blankets. The biting insects are not out yet, so it’ll be great. Share your pictures on social media to connect with your friends.

Now let’s focus on your physical body. Of course, wash your hands anytime you are about to go to or come back from a public place. Try to not go out in public unless you absolutely have to. You have heard all of that before, but those are ways to avoid the virus (which is very important). You also need to keep your body healthy in other ways and here are a few ideas.

Get outside: There is nothing better for you than getting outside. Get out of your house, sit on your porch, go for a walk and talk to your neighbors from a distance. The sun and fresh air are important.

Start a project: There are many projects around your house you might not normally have time for. Do one. Do more than one. It will give you a sense of accomplishment and also some physical and mental exercise.

Follow the science: There are always silver linings in any bad situation. The silver lining here is science. Scientific data is not political and, now more than ever, we should realize how much better off we are today during a pandemic compared to historical pandemics. But only if we listen to the science. A lot of mistakes were made at the start of this because some did not listen to the science. That has changed, and let’s hope it stays that way.

Another silver lining we are currently experiencing: many are going out of their way to help others, often remotely. If we are all smart and kind during this process, we will find that our community will come out of this stronger and more compassionate.

No questions or quiz needed this week – it’s Spring Break! Instead, go to www.NeverEndingScience.com and have some fun!

Mike Szydlowski is science coordinator for Columbia Public Schools.