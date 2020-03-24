Rolla police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect linked to a recent stolen vehicle incident.

Rolla Police Department said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that the individual could be in possession of a two door 2003 Chevy Blazer 4x4. The department said the vehicle was reported as stolen.

At the time of the reported theft, the dealer plate attached was D333AN, Rolla police say.

If anyone recognizes the suspect, they should contact the Rolla Police Department at (573) 308-1213. Reference case No. 202000676.