Our dining guide is a great tool to find local eateries. Some Lake-area restaurants are now offering curbside pickup, carry-out and delivery. Call ahead to place an order and to see what services they are currently offering.
AMERICAN/FAMILY STYLE
4 Seasons Cafe/JJ Lafata’s
4312 Horseshoe Bend Pkwy.
Lake Ozark; 365-6989
5 Diner (The)
400 Hwy. 5
Gravois Mills; 836-3681
Bee’s Knees
106 W. Jasper St.
Versailles; 539-2525
beeskneesalehouse.wordpress.com
Chuckwagon Cafe
888 N. Business Rt. 5
Camdenton; 346-5050
chuckwagoncafemo.com
Clubhouse Pub and Restaurant (The) at Indian Rock Golf Club
100 Indian Lake Ave.
Laurie; 372-3023
indianrockgolfclub.com
Eagle View Grille & Bar at Osage National
400 Osage Hills Rd.
Lake Ozark; 365-1950
osagenational.com
Fred & Patty’s Trails End
107 Hwy. O
Laurie; 374-0228
Fire Station Bar & Grill
146 Illinois St.
Camdenton; 873-2222
firestationbarandgrill.com
Greenside Bar & Grill at Lake Valley Country Club
367 C.C. Blair Dr.
Camdenton; 346-7213
lakevalleygolf.com
High Noon Pub and Grill
1289 Bagnell Dam Blvd.
Lake Ozark; 365-9960
highnoonpubandgrill.com
HQ Pub & Grill
66 North Shore Dr.
Lake Ozark; 365-1600
J.D. Waddles at the Inn at Grand Glaize
5142 Osage Beach Pkwy.
Osage Beach; 348-4731
innatgrandglaize.com
JJ Twig’s
1815 Bagnell Dam Blvd.
Lake Ozark; 365-9911
jjtwigs.com
Jones Outpost
6409 Hwy. 7
Montreal; 346-9866
Pioneer Restaurant
801 W. Newton St.
Versailles; 378-5886
RJ’s Family Restaurant
275 W. Hwy. 54
Camdenton; 346-6133
Royal Catch Bar & Grill at the Regalia Hotel & Conference Center
250 Racquet Club Rd.
Lake Ozark; 723-3000
theregaliahotel.com
Smith Brothers Diner
1371C Bagnell Dam Blvd.
Lake Ozark; 693-1732
Stuffed Family-Style Restaurant at the Regalia Hotel and Conference Center
250 Racquet Club Rd.
Lake Ozark; 723-3000
theregaliahotel.com
Taboo Ice Cream and Deli
200 N. Main
Laurie; 207-5202
Tonka Hills Restaurant
2598 US-54
Linn Creek; 873-2140
Facebook.com/TonkaHillsOzarks
Tuckers Shuckers Oysters & Tap
1339 Bagnell Dam Blvd.,
Lake Ozark; 365-9769
tuckersshuckers.com
Val’s Country Cookin’ and Sassy Servers
601 N. Main St.
Laurie; 374-0922
Wacky Knacky Diner
4540 Osage Beach Pkwy.
Osage Beach; 693-1900
wackyknackydiner.com
BARBECUE
10-42 Bar and Que
432 Valley Rd.
Gravois Mills; 372-5141
Bandana’s Bar-B-Q
4315 Osage Beach Pkwy.
Osage Beach; 302-4500
bandanasbbq.com
Barn-B-Que Smokehouse
14 Ravenwood Dr.
Lake Ozark; 693-9959
thebarnbque.com
Cannon Smoked Saloon
23 Spring Cove Rd.
Sunrise Beach; 374-2600
cannonsmokedatthelake.com
HalfSauced Barbeque
4185 Osage Beach Pkwy.
Osage Beach; 348-3200
halfsauced.com
Wobbly Boots Roadhouse
4705 Osage Beach Pkwy.
Osage Beach; 348-2277
wobblybootsbbq.com
BREAKFAST
Bear Creek Valley Golf Club
910 MO-42
Osage Beach; 302-1000
Cozy Café (The)
1018 Hwy. KK
Osage Beach; 348-3324
Hook Cafe (The) at Old Kinderhook
58 Club Pl. #2
Camdenton; 317-3573
www.oldkinderhook.com/hook-cafe
J & K Cafe
310 N. Main St.
Laurie; 207-0331
On the Rise Bakery & Bistro
5439 Osage Beach Pkwy.
Osage Beach; 348-4224
ontherisebakery.com
Pancake House
5980 Osage Beach Pkwy.
Osage Beach; 348-6400
Rusty Rooster Cafe (The)
3247 Bagnell Dam Blvd.
Lake Ozark; 693-1778
Shutters at the Lodge of Four Seasons
315 Four Seasons Dr.
Lake Ozark; 365-3000
Stewart’s Restaurant
1151 Bagnell Dam Blvd.
Lake Ozark; 365-2400
98 E. Hwy. 54
Camdenton; 873-2900
CAJUN
Shrimp Daddy’s
16218 N. Hwy. 5
Sunrise Beach; 374-7800
ETHNIC
Arris’ Pizza
3924 Jr. Prewitt Pkwy.
Osage Beach; 348-2288
arrispizzaonline.com
China Town Chinese Restaurant
465 W. Hwy. 54
Camdenton; 346-4962
Touch of Asia
3715 Osage Beach Pkwy., Suite 1
Osage Beach; 302-7733
touchofasiaosagebeach.com
Wok-N-Roll
1359 Bagnell Dam Blvd.
Lake Ozark; 365-2090
woknroll1359.com
Zen Asian Restaurant
5203 Osage Beach Pkwy.
Osage Beach; 302-0088
ITALIAN
Domenico’s Italian Restaurant
4737 Osage Beach Pkwy.
Osage Beach; 348-5335
domenicoslakeozark.com
Li’L Rizzo’s
2196 Horseshoe Bend Pkwy.
Lake Ozark; 365-3003
929 Premium Outlets Dr.
Osage Beach; 302-1500
lilrizzos.com
Phat Sal’s
1502 Bagnell Dam Blvd.
Lake Ozark; 693-1810
Shell’s Pasta Emporium
3924 Jr. Prewitt Pkwy., Suite C
Osage Beach; 693-9171
shellspastaemporium.net
MEXICAN
El Caporal
323 Hwy. 54, Suite 101
Camdenton; 317-1500
El Charco Azul
4204 Osage Beach Pkwy.
Lake Ozark; 552-8180
El Diez Mexican
1333 Bagnell Dam Blvd.
Lake Ozark; 693-9859
El Espolon
410 W. Hwy. 54
Camdenton; 346-9942
El Patron
126 Illinois St. SW
Camdenton; 873-2876
MaMa CiTa’s Mexican Cantina
939 Chef Street
Osage Beach; 693-9946
Mexicali Blues Cantina
6605 Highway 54
Osage Beach; 302-0419
mexblues.com
Pablito’s Taqueria
5896 Osage Beach Pkwy. #1
Osage Beach; 552-8450
Sergio's Taqueria
4824 Osage Beach Pkwy. #4
Osage Beach; 302-7337
2107 Bagnell Dam Blvd., Ste. 101-103
Lake Ozark; 693-1771
Si Señor
901-999 S. Aurora St.
Eldon; 557-8005
Sunrise Cantina
264 Sunset Hills Dr.
Sunrise Beach; 374-8185
sunrisecantina.net
Taqueria La Tapatia
5838 Osage Beach Pkwy.
Osage Beach; 348-1161
Tres Hombres
8779 N. Highway 5
Camdenton; 873-5822
cantinatreshombres.com
Vera Cruz
309 MO-5
Versailles; 378-5757
Vista Grande Mexican Restaurant
4579 Osage Beach Pkwy.
Osage Beach; 348-1231
vistagrandemexicanrestaurant.com
FINE DINING
Baxter’s Lakeside Grille
2124 Bagnell Dam Blvd.
Lake Ozark; 365-2669
baxterslakesidegrille.com
Bentley’s Restaurant & Pub
3100 Bagnell Dam Blvd.
Lake Ozark; 365-5301
bentleysrestaurantmo.com
HK’s Steakhouse
315 Four Seasons Dr.
Lake Ozark; 365-3000
4seasonsresort.com
JB Hook’s
2260 Bagnell Dam Blvd.
Lake Ozark; 365-3255
jbhooks.com
Jeffrey’s Prime Rib & Lobster House
1252 Hwy. KK
Osage Beach; 348-DINE
JJ’s at the Copper Pot
630 N. Main St.
Laurie; 374-8077
jjsatthecopperpot.com
Michael’s Steak Chalet
1440 Swiss Village Rd.
Osage Beach; 348-3611
steakchalet.com
Trophy Room in Old Kinderhook
56 Club Place
Camdenton; 317-3560
oldkinderhook.com
Windrose Marker 26 at Margaritaville Resort
26 MM of the Lake
494 Tan Tar A Dr.
Osage Beach; 348-8619
MargaritavilleResortLakeoftheOzarks.com
PIZZA
Addy’s Pizza
108 Cecil St.
Camdenton; 346-8300
addyspizza.com
Al’s Chevy’s Pizza & Pub
5151 Osage Beach Pkwy.
Osage Beach; 302-0027
lakeozarkpizza.com
Alley Cats Pizza & Pub
1263 Bagnell Dam Blvd.
Lake Ozark; 964-5559
Big Ry’s Pizzeria
27574 Hwy. Y
Rocky Mount; 392-5271
Casagrotto Pizza
1312 Bagnell Dam Blvd.
Lake Ozark; 964-5224
casablancalakeozark.com
Louie’s Pizza
1175 N. Business Rt. 5
Camdenton; 873-2882
PaPPo’s Pizzeria & Pub
4705 Osage Beach Pkwy.
Osage Beach; 693-1092
pappospizzeria.com
Pepperoni Bill’s
35 Camden Ct.
Camdenton; 873-2365
pepperonibills.com
Imo’s Pizza
4344 Osage Beach Pkwy.
Osage Beach; 302-8300
Tony G’s Pizzeria
14160 Twin Bays Rd.
Gravois Mills; 372-3600
RESTAURANTS & BARS
Angelo’s
1030 State Hwy. KK
Osage Beach; 693-9427
Casablanca
1312 Bagnell Dam Blvd.
Lake Ozark; 964-5224
casablancalakeozark.com
Chances ‘R’
310 S. Main St.
Laurie; 374-8770
Construction Site Bar & Grill
473 Highway W
Eldon; 557-2101
The Fish & Co. Out of Water
1165 North Business Hwy. 5
Camdenton; 317-9565
thefishcooutofwater.com
Foxxy Roxy Sports Bar at the Regalia Hotel and Conference Center
250 Racquet Club Rd.
Lake Ozark; 723-3000
theregaliahotel.com
Fuzzy’s Bar & Grill
Corner of Highways W & Y
Eldon; 392-5521
Hurricane Dolly’s
258 Trail End Rd.
Sunrise Beach; 374-2895
Marty Byrde’s
1286 Bagnell Dam Blvd.
Lake Ozark; 240-2274
Neighbor’s Landing
2935 State Rd. TT
Sunrise Beach; 374-5001
Oh Tommy’s Irish Pub
6285 N. State Hwy. 7
Roach; 347-3133
The Office Neighborhood Pub
4460 Horseshoe Bend Pkwy.
Lake Ozark; 693-1555
Scuttlebutt Bar & Grill
91 East Hwy. 54
Camdenton; 346-4994
S.N.A.F.U.
1275 Bagnell Dam Blvd.
Lake Ozark; 693-1693
Taterhoggz
113 Highway 135
Laurie; 374-9900
Viking Post 306
2097 State Rd Y
Linn Creek; 317-1109
Whiskers
944 West Hwy. 54
Camdenton; 346-6100
Whittle’s Pub & Grub
108 S. Maple St.
Eldon; 392-5900
Wicked Willie’s Sports Grill
5384 Osage Beach Pkwy.
Osage Beach; 693-1777
wickedwilliessportsgrill.com
Willowes
2010 State Rd. A
Montreal; 346-6197
Woody’s Tavern
5834 Osage Beach Pkwy.
Osage Beach; 348-0545
WATERFRONT (some of these restaurants are seasonal, call for info)
Backwater Jacks
18 MM of the Main Channel
4341 Beach Dr.
Osage Beach; 348-6639
backwaterjacks.com
Bear Bottom Resort
38 MM of the Main Channel
Lake Road 5-36
Sunrise Beach; 374-6905
bearbottomresort.com
Boathouse Lakeside Bar & Grill
3 MM of the Main Channel
107 Village Marina Rd./W-20
Eldon; 552-9496
Bobber’s Restaurant & Lounge at Alhonna Resort
8 MM of the Main Channel
677 Outer Drive
Lake Ozark; 365-2634
thealhonnaresort.com
Bulldog’s Beach House
33 MM of the Main Channel
121 Teton Ln.
Camdenton; 873-3311
bulldogsbeachhouse.com
Cabana Jones’ Lakeside Bar
4MM of the Gravois Arm
29475 Mill Creek Marina Rd.
Gravois Mills; 372-5433
cabanajoneslakesidebar.com
Captain Ron’s Bar & Grill
34.5 MM of the Main Channel
82 Aloha Ln.
Sunrise Beach; 374-5852
captainronsatthelake.com
Chesnie’s Cafe
32 MM of the Main Channel
524 Recreation Row
Camdenton; 873-9099
Coconuts Caribbean Beach Bar & Grill
7 MM of the Gravois Arm
15208 Red Hollow Rd.
Gravois Mills; 372-6500
coconutsatthelake.com
Docknockers
4 MM of the Main Channel
245 Wheelhouse Ct.
Lake Ozark; 552-8039
www.docknockers.com
Dog Days Bar & Grill
19 MM of the Main Channel
1232 Jeffries Rd.
Osage Beach; 348-9797
dogdays.ws
Fat Polly’s Pub at the Lodge at Port Arrowhead
16.5 MM of the Main Channel
3080 Bagell Dam Blvd.
Lake Ozark; 693-9988
Fish & Company (The)
31 MM of the Main Channel
268 Wego Fish Ln.
Camdenton; 873-0022
thefishandcompany.com
Franky and Louie’s
10 MM of the Main Channel
1028 Deer Valley Rd.
Sunrise Beach; 374-5750
frankyandlouies.com
H. Toad’s Bar and Grill at Camden on the Lake
7 MM of the Lake
2359 Bittersweet Rd.
Lake Ozark; 365-5500
camdenonthelake.com
Halfway Inn
47 MM of the Main Channel
Lake Road 135-3 (1038 Cup Tree Rd.)
Gravois Mills; 374-1919
halfway-inn.com
JB’s Boathouse Grill at Margaritaville Resort
26 MM of the Lake
494 Tan Tar A Drive
Osage Beach; 348-8619
MargaritavilleResortLakeoftheOzarks.com
Jolly Roger’s Grub & Grog/Kraken Shack Seafood and Oyster Bar
4.5 MM of the Gravois Arm
28443 Polk Dr.
Rocky Mount; 392-0700
grubngrog.com
Lake House 13
13 MM of the Main Channel
98 Oasis Cir.
Sunrise Beach; 372-8339
lakehouse13.com
LakeSide Cafe at Ozark Yacht Club
1 MM of the Main Channel
500 Yacht Club Landing Dr.
Lake Ozark; 552-8401
ozarkyachtclub.com
Landshark Bar & Grill at Margaritaville Resort
26 MM of the Lake
494 Tan Tar A Drive
Osage Beach; 348-8593
MargaritavilleResortLakeoftheOzarks.com
Larry’s on the Lake
31 MM of the Main Channel
364 Galley Rd.
Camdenton; 873-5227
larrysonthelake.com
Lazy Gator’s
7 MM of the Main Channel
132 Sweet William Rd.
Lake Ozark; 365-6464
lazygators.com
Miller’s Landing
28.5 MM of the Main Channel
1431 Runabout Dr.
Osage Beach; 348-5268
themillerslanding.com
Nauti Cantina Mexican Restaurant & Lakeside Pool
5.5 MM of the Gravois Arm
16319 P Road
Gravois Mills; 372-6112
www.facebook.com/letsgetnauti
NautiFish Rum Bar
3 MM of the Niangua Arm
1022 Nautica Rd.
Camdenton; 286-2226
thenautifish.com
Papa Chubby’s Food & Booze
26 MM of the Main Channel
820 Serene Valley Dr.
Sunrise Beach; 374-8000
papachubbys.com
Paradise Tropical Restaurant & Bar
24 MM of the Main Channel
430 Tropical Trail Dr.
Sunrise Beach; 374-4777
paradisetropicalrestaurant.com
Red Fox Bar & Grill
50 MM of the Main Channel
1433 Red Fox Rd.
Climax Springs; 345-4596
redfox50.com
RedHead Lakeside Grill
21MM of the Main Channel
1700 Yacht Club Dr.
Osage Beach; 693-1525
redheadyachtclub.com
Shorty Pants Lounge
21 MM of the Main Channel
1680 Autumn Ln.
Osage Beach; 302-1745
shortypantslounge.com
Skippers Bar and Grill
59.5 MM of the Main Channel
33880 Ivy Bend Rd.
Stover; 372-9903
T’s Fish Tales
6.5 MM of the Gravois Arm
27485 Cross Lane
Barnett; 539-2176
Tap and Grill Lake Side Brew Haus
6.5 MM of the Main Channel
31959 Dunwandrin Rd.
Gravois Mills; 207-0029
tapandgrillatthelake.com
WINERIES/BREW
Casa De Loco Winery
3 Riley Mead Road
Eldon; 693-1441
Golden Rock Winery
955 N. Business Rt. Hwy. 5
Camdenton; 317-9463
goldenrockwinery.com
Ozark Distillery
1684 Hwy. KK
Osage Beach; 348-2449
ozarkdistillery.com
Seven Springs Winery
846 Winery Hills Estates
Linn Creek; 317-0100
sevenspringswinery.com
Shawnee Bluff Vineyard
8 Tolwood Rd.
Eldon; 365-1100
shawneebluffwinery.com
Shawnee Bluff Winery
2430 Bagnell Dam Blvd.
Lake Ozark; 365-9463
shawneebluffwinery.com
SPECIALTY
Bagnell Dam Coney Island & Pizza/Sugar Shack
1508 Bagnell Dam Blvd.
Lake Ozark; 693-1617
Brew Brothers Coffee
404 East 4th St.
Eldon; 280-6430
brewbrotherscoffee.net
Coral Reef Seafood
5370 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach; 348-4000
coralreefseafood.net
The Funky Buffalo
498 West Hwy. 54
Camdenton; 317-1900
funkybuffalobrewhouse.com
Great Stone Coffee
1375 State Hwy. KK
Osage Beach; 693-9273
greatstonecoffee.com
Sip Coffee House
932 U.S. Hwy. 54
Camdenton; 317-1900
Shady Gables Tea Room
300 E. Newton St.
Versailles; 378-2740
shadygables.com
SQeZ Juice & Health
3869 Osage Beach Pkwy. N.
Osage Beach; 552-8790
sqezjuicehealth.com
Yankee Peddlers Tea Room
1011 Main St.
Osage Beach; 348-5045
yankeepeddlerstearoom.com