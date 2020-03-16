The Dogwood Festival Committee met for a special meeting today via conference call. Based upon the interim guidance for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) from the CDC, it is recommended that for the next 8 weeks, in-person events that consist of 50 people or more be cancelled or postponed. Therefore, the Dogwood Festival Committee agreed to postpone this event from April to a later date.

Press Release:

The Dogwood Festival Committee met for a special meeting today via conference call. Based upon the interim guidance for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) from the CDC, it is recommended that for the next 8 weeks, in-person events that consist of 50 people or more be cancelled or postponed. Therefore, the Dogwood Festival Committee agreed to postpone this event from April to a later date. The Dogwood Festival Committee will monitor the situation closely in the coming weeks to determine a possible rescheduled date.

If you have any questions feel free to contact us at 573-346-2227 or info@camdentonchamber.com.