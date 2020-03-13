A $2.50 per student per semester student media fee to provide stable funding for Mizzou Student Media this week passed overwhelmingly in a Missouri Students Association referendum.

The vote was 2,274 in favor and 736 opposed, said Jacob Addington, Missouri Students Association speaker. It’s a margin of 76 percent to 24 percent. A 60 percent majority was required for passage.

Undergraduate students will be the only students paying the fee, Addington said.

The fee will continue to provide funding for the University of Missouri student newspaper The Maneater, established in 1955, and student media outlets KCOU, MUTV and Livestream Mizzou.