Violet V. Honer, 88, of Northwood, ND, formerly of Devils Lake, ND, with her precious daughter at her side, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Northwood Deaconess Health Services. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, March 9 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Devils Lake with the Very Reverend C.F. Wilhelm celebrating the Mass. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday at the church from 8:30 a.m. until time of the funeral Mass with a Rosary recited at 9:30 a.m. Violet Erfle was born Feb. 16, 1932, the daughter of John and Emma (Knodel) Erfle in Bowdon, ND, She graduated from Fessenden, ND, High School. She worked as a Nurses Aid before marriage and thereafter as a Nurse’s Aide at Mercy Hospital for many years and later as a Dietary Aide at the Good Samaritan Center. Violet was united in marriage to Mark Honer on Oct. 3, 1953, at Harvey, ND. Mark died on July 22, 2001. Violet was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. While living in Devils Lake, Violet kept fit by walking to work, to church, to the stores and to visit friends. She and Mark loved to dance and danced through a life of love and devotion for nearly 49 years. After moving to Northwood, Violet participated in the many activities of the Care Center including BINGO, attending Mass, music appreciation groups and just loved engaging in conversation with the staff and other residents. She was a favorite of many. Violet is survived by; her daughter, Debbie (Ed) Schenk of Thompson, ND; four grandchildren, Mike Schenk, Moorhead, MN, Michele Schenk, Superior, CO, Matthew Schenk, Fargo, ND, and Emily Schenk, Grand Forks, ND; four great-grandchildren, Dominick, Savannah, Olivia and Nora; sister, Arvilla Zerr; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by; her parents, John and Emma; husband, Mark; and sister, Betty Oschlager.