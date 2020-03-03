The Moberly City Council approved an agreement Monday night to retain Brian Crane as the city manager until 2023. Progress was also made during the meeting on a two-part project aiming to bring a hotel and parking garage to downtown Moberly.

Crane was selected as city manager in early 2016. He had previous city administrator experience in Holts Summit and Unionville. He also was a Jefferson City city council member.

"We’ve had a great council, throughout the years I’ve been here, that has been very supportive of our staff and the needs of the community and are willing to take risks," he said. "I’m excited about the next three years; I think we can build on a lot of great things."

The council also approved two ordinances related to the proposed deal that could bring a boutique hotel and parking garage to downtown Moberly.

Bartlett and West will create an engineering report for the parking garage site for drainage and detention work through a $39,600 agreement. The site could be eligible for U.S. Economic Develop Administration funding due to proposed underground stormwater detention. An application for administration funding is due this month.

The other ordinance will allow the city to purchase the property known as the west parking lot, adjacent to 220 West Reed Street, for $110,000 if the deal is finalized by the developer. This will be the site for the conference center and hotel next to the Moberly Municipal Auditorium.

Developer Dave Mashburn is still is in the midst of the 150-day feasibility period in which he could back out of the deal. The city has continuously kept in contact with Mashburn since the deal was made public and all signs are good right now, Crane said.

"The developer could decide he’s out for any reason," he said. "But all of our indications right now are that everything is moving forward and we’re on a good path to maybe having this thing move to that next phase in the early summer."

