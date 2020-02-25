Louisa A. Morse, 90, Fargo formerly Devils Lake, ND, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Sanford Health surrounded by her family.

Louisa A. Morse, 90, Fargo formerly Devils Lake, ND, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Sanford Health surrounded by her family. Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo with visitation at 10 a.m. Interment: Riverside Cemetery, Fargo. Louisa was born Sept. 8, 1929, in Selz, ND, to John and Anna (Fleck) Keller. She attended school in Noonan School. She was united in marriage to Clarence O. Morse on Sept. 11, 1951, in Devils Lake. They made their home in Devils Lake before moving to Fargo, ND, in 2005. Clarence passed away in 2011. She worked for Lake Region Clinic as a medical receptionist for 35 years until her retirement. She enjoyed working in her garden and cooking for her family who were very important to her. She will be missed by many and she leaves behind her three children; Ricardo “Rick” (Marlene) Morse, Devils Lake, Kim (Deb) Morse, Eagen, MN, Sandra (Darryl) Phillips, Fargo; four grandchildren, Jon (Michele) Morse, Fargo, Jessica (Jason) Swanson, Grand Forks, ND, Tahnee Young, Fargo, Whitney (Parker) Nerat, Fargo; 11 great-grandchildren, Aubrey Rolland, Jonah Rolland, Anna Rolland, Levi Swanson, Kyan Swanson, Zac Morse, Ben Morse, Morgan Young, Dawson Young, Nolan Nerat, Connor Nerat, Corey Nerat; two sisters, Laura McCarthy, Devils Lake, Jane Thompson, Devils Lake. She was preceded in death by; her parents; husband, Clarence; sisters, MaryAnn Schiele, Lenore Olson, Loretta Bachmeier; and brother, Clarence Keller. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo. Online guestbook at www.boulgerfuneralhome.com.