Press Release:

In the evening hours of February 19th, 2020, deputies responded to a residence on north highway 5 reference a physical domestic dispute involving a male subject chocking a female subject. The suspect left upon arrival of law enforcement. While on scene, deputies observed injuries consistent with the choking. A short time later, deputies located the suspect in the Camdenton area and placed him under arrest without incident.

Kelly J. Gorham, age 37 of Camdenton, was charged with Felony Domestic Assault 2nd degree and give a surety bond of $15,000.00. Gorham bonded on the charges.