Anthony Wu, sitting at the piano on the stage of First Baptist Church on Thursday, swayed and moved to the music.

As musicians in the Odyssey Chamber Ensemble played, the music was reflected in Anthony’s motions, melodic and restrained.

He was dancing on the piano bench, sometimes involuntarily sticking out his tongue.

Anthony was no less animated when playing. There was no sheet music for him to refer to.

Anthony, a 15-year-old sophomore at Rock Bridge High School, won the Odyssey Chamber Music Pre-Collegiate Aria/Concerto Competition last month, competing against seven other high school musicians. It was sponsored by the Mid-Missouri Area Music Teachers Association and the Paul D. Higday Mozart Trust.

Thursday’s performance was a rehearsal for Friday’s “Baroque Valentine” program of the Odyssey ensemble at the church, part of the prize. He also received $300 at the end of Friday’s concert.

The music is in control when he’s playing, not him, he said.

“I’m possessed by the music,” Anthony said in an interview after the rehearsal. “I feel like it just possesses me. The music is carrying me through. Mistakes are out of my control. I’m just having fun.”

And the lack of sheet music?

“All memorized,” Anthony said. “I’m lucky that memorization comes easy to me. It’s all in muscle memory.”

He started playing piano when he was 6, but he said he took a year off when he felt like piano lessons were becoming a chore.

“When I first started piano, I hated it,” he said.

He wanted to play video games instead.

After a year off and at his parents’ insistence, he resumed piano lessons and discovered his love of music.

“I realized music is more than Mozart,” he said. “There’s expression in it. There’s beauty in it.”

He’s thankful for his parents’ encouragement, he said.

“They’re annoying, but they were right,” he said.

His parents, Bin Wu and Larisa Rudelson, were in the audience for Thursday’s rehearsal, applauding enthusiastically.

Anthony performed the first movement of Beethoven’s “Piano Concerto No. 1 in C Major, Opus 15” with the ensemble, led by conductor Kirk Trevor. As Anthony’s piano solo neared its end, smiles spread on the faces of the other musicians.

“I’ve had a dream of playing a piano concerto with an orchestra for a year-and-a-half,” Anthony said.

This fulfills that dream, he said.

“I knew that one day I wanted to be part of this art form,” he said.

His piano teacher, Natalia Bolshakova, told him about the competition and encouraged him to apply.

Ayako Tsuruta, artistic director for the Odyssey Chamber Music Series, said this is the third year of the competition. The judges made their unanimous decision for Anthony based on answering the question: “Who would you pay to hear again?”

“He’s so passionate,” Tsuruta said. “He’s very outgoing.”

He’s not sure what he will do with the $300, but he said he may open his first bank account.

At Rock Bridge, Anthony plays trumpet, and he’s also part of the ensemble band, jazz band and other groups.

“It’s all a lot of fun,” he said. “I love my friends and family and the people at school.”

A voice in his head tells him he can make a career as a musician, he said.

“I really want to become a musician,” Anthony said. “I know the risks are very high.”

He could pursue another line of work with a more secure future, but that doesn’t appeal to him, he said.

“If I give up on my dream, I’d just be sad,” he said.

