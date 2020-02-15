The Los Angeles Unified School District gives parents nearly unlimited ability to record special education meetings involving their children. It may serve as a model for Columbia Public Schools.

The Los Angeles Unified School District is the second-largest district in the country with more than 60,000 students. It covers 710 square miles.

It also gives parents nearly unlimited ability to record special education meetings involving their children.

Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Peter Stiepleman included in a policy update at Monday’s Columbia Board of Education meeting that the administration would look to other school districts for ideas, specifically naming the Los Angeles district, as it considers revising board policy on recording the meetings.

After the meeting, Stiepleman said the Los Angeles district’s policy wouldn’t be the only policy considered, but it could serve as a model instead of requiring the district to start over from nothing.

Parents have lobbied the school board for several months to allow them to record meetings in which their child’s special education or disability plan is decided.

They say the meetings are jargon-filled, confusing, overwhelming and emotional, making taking accurate notes difficult.

A bill filed by State Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, that would ensure parents’ rights to record the meetings, was waiting to be placed on the calendar for debate on the House floor.

The Los Angeles policy is based on California Education Code – state law, said Barbara Jones, Los Angeles school district spokeswoman.

The code states that parents, guardians and school have the right to audio record the special education team meetings with 24 hours notice. If the school initiates the request to record a meeting and the parent objects, the meeting can’t be recorded.

The school district’s specific policy differs slightly.

It requires the parent to notify a designated person at least 24 hours before a special education meeting if the parent wants to record the meeting. If the parent records the meeting, the district also will record the meeting without parental approval. If the district initiates the request to record a meeting, it must notify the parent in writing with at least 24 hours notice of the parent’s right to refuse.

The district’s recordings are subject to the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, the policy reads.

“Los Angeles Unified holds more than 100,000 IEP team meetings during a calendar year,” Jones said, referring to Individualized Educational Plans, or special education plans. “While we do not track whether these meetings are recorded, we can say anecdotally that a significant number of parents and special education advocates do take advantage of this option.”

She was asked if teachers are ever reluctant to participate in a meeting that a parent is recording.

“Under district policy, the recording must be allowed if the parent requests it,” Jones said.

Sponsors of the state law on which the Los Angeles policy is based included Jack T. O’Connell, who was in the California State Assembly at the time. He later became the State Superintendent of Public Instruction.

He said he doesn’t recall the legislation, possibly because it wasn’t controversial. He said he has better memory of more controversial measures.

Allowing parents to record the meetings makes sense, O’Connell said.

“I’m a believer in transparency,” O’Connell said. “That type of recollection and accuracy required in these meetings isn’t possible. Recordings are often necessary.”

The code and the policy don’t address disability meetings and Jones said those aren’t recorded.

Leaders of Columbia parent groups reviewed the Los Angeles policy and California law and provided their opinions.

Robyn Schelp, president of Missouri Disability Empowerment, a not-for-profit group that advocates for people with disabilities, said she likes the Los Angeles school district policy.

If anything, she said it may give parents too much control. She doesn’t like parents having veto power over recording the meetings. Both parents and schools should be allowed to record, she said.

Like in Los Angeles, the law in Missouri backs the parents, Schelp said. Under Missouri law, any party in a conversation can record the conversation.

“We have a one-party consent state,” Schelp said. “Teachers don’t really have a choice about recording.”

There has to be a procedure and a way to implement it, she said.

“I appreciate we’re taking a lot of time and being deliberate about this. I appreciate that we’re asking places like Los Angeles about their policies.”

Schelp said issues sometimes are overlooked when legislation is written, which may be the reason recording student disability meetings isn’t addressed in the California law. The disability meetings aren’t as frequent or as complicated as special education meetings, she said.

Basye’s bill addresses both, Schelp said.

Michelle Ribaudo, president of the Columbia Special Education Parent-Teacher Association, said she wouldn’t mind if the Columbia school district lifted the Los Angeles policy word-for-word.

“I do know they have other things to consider to make sure it fits,” Ribaudo.

She likes that parents are in control in the Los Angeles policy.

The Los Angeles school district policy is straightforward and easy to understand, Ribaudo said.

“That’s the point we’ve been trying to make from the beginning,” Ribaudo said. “It should be an easy transition. I just feel like this has become a huge issue that doesn’t really need to be.”

