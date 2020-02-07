Members of the Blue Springs South FFA organization are in a room adjacent to Carlee Martin’s ceramics room, painting bowls for the sixth annual Bowls for Souls event, from 5 to 7 p.m. Valentine’s Day, in the South commons area.

Money raised from the event will help stock the school’s food pantry and go toward purchasing food for City Union Mission and an area hotel that houses many students who attend South and other Blue Springs schools.

“It’s crunch time,” said Martin, as she greeted more students who entered her classroom after the school day came to an end, “I kind of let people in the school know that we needed a little extra help, and the response has been amazing.”

Along with the FFA students and sponsor Craig Zwahlen, former South ceramics students, members of coach Ben Baier’s baseball team and even first-year football coach Matt Klein have stopped by Martin’s classroom to make the event bigger than ever.

“I have to admit, it was pretty cool when Coach Klein came in to paint a bowl,” Martin said. “And when I put out the call for help, one of the first students to answer was Meadow Noah, who graduated last year. You might remember that she created 50 bowls for last year’s Bowls for Souls and she came in this to paint some bowls.”

At South, an effort like this is a family affair.

“We’re all part of the South family,” Zwahlen said, “and this is one of our Service Learning Projects. It’s so much fun to get involved with Mrs. Martin’s event.”

Ellie Harris agreed.

“I love to give back to the community, and this is a great way to do it,” said Harris, as she put the finishing touches on her bowl.

Maddie Phelps has taken ceramics classes with Martin and jumped at the chance to paint a few bowls.

“I like it that everything we do goes back into our food pantry or into the community,” Phelps said. “Mrs. Martin not only taught us about ceramics, she taught us about life and caring for other people in our community.

“When I was in her class, there was no better feeling than throwing a bowl on the wheel, and knowing that the finished product was going to help someone – maybe even a student at South.”

This year, along with 250 bowls, students are making close to 30 vases.

“Our event always coincides with the South-Blue Springs basketball game, and it just so happened to be on Valentine’s Day this year,” Martin said. “A student came up to me to purchase two tickets and I asked who was coming with her.

“She said, ‘It’s Valentine’s Day Mrs. Martin, I’m bringing my boyfriend.”

As the final school bell rang, about a dozen students entered Martin’s classroom. One was senior Grant Snider, who leads the pack this year with more than 30 finished bowls that will go up sale at the event.

“This is my third year, and it’s one of the best nights of the school year,” Snider said. “It’s always kind of fun to watch and see which of the patrons who attend the event select your bowl – kind of adds to the excitement of the night.”

Georgia Davenport said the creative aspect of the night is special, but it doesn’t compare to the compassion the event generates.

“Oh my gosh, I had no idea that there were homeless kids in that hotel – I drive by that hotel every day – and I had no idea,” Davenport said softly. “When we went there, I just wanted to hug every little kid.

“And it was the same thing at City Union Mission. I was talking to the cook there and she told me that she once went to the mission because she was homeless. We just started crying – I wanted to talk to her forever.”

Compassion, creativity, chili and a rivalry basketball game.

“It doesn’t get much better than that,” Martin said. “When you can combine your love of art and know that you are helping people is just one of the best things in life.”