Dale W. Nelson, passed away on Jan. 4, 2020, in Tacoma, Washington.

Dale W. Nelson, passed away on Jan. 4, 2020, in Tacoma, Washington. Dale was laid to rest with military honors in the Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA on Jan. 14, 2020. Dale was born in St. Michael, ND, on Jan. 30, 1930. He was married to Arleen Moen of Devils Lake and moved his family to Tacoma in 1956. Dale is survived by; his children, Linda Land, Vickie Coffey, Lori (Charles) Blanchard, Debbie MacCaffrey and Dean (Sue) Nelson; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his brothers, Duane (Bernadine) Nelson, St. Michael, Charles (Helen) Nelson, Devils Lake; sisters, Kathleen Hitsman and Evelyn Rasmunsen both of WA; and many nieces and nephews; his in-laws, Arnold Moen and Vernon Moen of Devils Lake, Verna Newman of South Carolina, Doris Johnson of Colorado, and Helen Nelson of WA.