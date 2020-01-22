Peter Stiepleman, always the innovator, is discussing once again the prospect of conducting school all year around, with a focus on Blue Ridge Elementary as the possible first out of the box.

Principal Mark Burlison is interested in the idea, and in the management culture prevalent at public school systems, at least in Columbia, reforms of this kind are not pushed through unless school building principals are on board, or even instigators.

For years school reformers have questioned the waste of infrastructure inherent in the traditional practice of using facilities only part-time during the calendar year, brought on largely through the preference of parents who welcome their time off from school duties during the summer. On the other side of the issue is a growing awareness of what some educators call “summer slide,” the well-known loss of educational gain many students suffer during summer vacation. The summer slide and the challenge of keeping infrastructure up with the pressure of growing student populations is enough to keep creative planners awake at night.

If it were not for system affordability problems most parents and students, I daresay, would prefer to keep the status quo with summers off for more leisurely family pursuits, but soon enough many are bound for continuing their education at higher education venues where year-round school will be the norm.

K-12 education officials also discuss adopting four-day-a-week calendars, hoping to spread out use of school facilities to accommodate more time in class. I have no valid information indicating whether this is a more or less popular option among students and their parents, but it will have to run the gamut of potential change, a challenge any substantial reform must weather.

Parents can be sure their attitudes on these issues will be heard and heeded, but so far in Columbia no strong and obvious consensus has appeared favoring either four-day or year ‘round attendance. The case for one or the other, or both, has enough appeal to make me think these options will remain on the agenda with some degree of interest from now on.

Taxpaying parents have a fundamental interest in school operation efficiency, which will make them somewhat open-minded about ways to make school budgets go further, but of course public officials always find it hard to show palpable connections between potentially unpopular reforms and budgetary efficiency.

So, these ruminations are intended to urge public acceptance for the challenges facing Stiepleman & Co. as they do mind exercises of their own about the future of public school operations. We have learned Peter and his crew will communicate well with the public about various options, letting us know none is a slam-dunk with nothing but upside.

Most important, Columbia public schools will continue to deliver high-quality K-12 education regardless of calendar details at each building.

The primary challenge for students and parents is to make the most of the experience. Many, or most, will depend entirely on K-12 education to equip them for their lives ahead, a prospect they can regard with optimism if they graduate from public schools hereabouts.

HJW III

hjwatersiii@gmail.com

