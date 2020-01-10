Kirksville voters will be asked during the April municipal election to approve an increase to the city’s lodging tax that supports tourism efforts.

The Kirksville City Council gave unanimous verbal support Monday to placing a ballot proposal increasing the tax from 3.6% to 5%. The tax, assessed on rooms rented in Kirksville’s hotels, generated $237,000 in 2019. The city estimates an additional $85,000-$90,000 would be collected if voters approve the increase.

The lodging tax went into effect in 2007 after approval by Kirksville voters and funds the Kirksville Office of Tourism, including its budget for personnel and marketing.

City Manager Mari Macomber said ballot language would specify that the additional funds go toward capital improvements related to tourism, such as signage along the Highway 63 bypass.

Additionally, the ballot language could free up the tourism office’s reserve funds. The original tax passed by voters in 2006 required funds equal to the office’s annual budget be kept in reserve. The Council favored freeing up those funds for specific uses that would be outlined in the upcoming measure.

A survey of similar cities with fewer than 1,000 hotel rooms showed Kirksville’s current lodging tax lower by comparison. Boonville and Sedalia are currently at 5%, while Moberly, Chillicothe, Joplin and Cape Girardeau are at 4%.

In other business Monday, Macomber said Pat Meredith, the city’s human resources director, will retire in March. A search will begin for her successor.

Macomber also informed the Council that repairs will be made to the alley behind Gilk’s at the Kirksville Mall, LLC, and be paid for by the property owner.

During the regular Council meeting, members approved a lease-purchase agreement for the sale of bonds to fund construction of the new aquatic center. Officials expect the sale to generate about $8.5 million, which will be paid back through the parks and recreation sales tax in increments of about $770,000 annually through 2032.

The new aquatic center is expected to open in May 2021.