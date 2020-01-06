With more than 1,100 domestic violence shelters from across the country applying for The Mary Kay Foundation shelter grants this year, local shelter Citizens Against Domestic Violence (CADV) has been named a 2019 recipient.

With more than 1,100 domestic violence shelters from across the country applying for The Mary Kay Foundation shelter grants this year, local shelter Citizens Against Domestic Violence (CADV) has been named a 2019 recipient.

CADV will receive a $20,000 unrestricted grant to further the organization’s efforts to combat domestic violence and provide rehabilitation services throughout the Lake of the Ozarks area in an upcoming, inspirational check presentation that will allow the shelter to continue its transformational work throughout the region.

One in four women will experience domestic violence throughout their lifetime. Our service area experienced 1,082 domestic violence incidents in 2017 and 1,088 in 2018, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Thus, CADV will use the $20,000 to provide counseling support to survivors od domestic and sexual violence.

About Citizens Against Domestic Violence

CADV, established in 1984, is a non-profit organization that provides crisis intervention, shelter, advocacy, and support to victims of domestic and sexual violence. The highly committed Board of Directors, staff, and volunteers provide the information, tools, resources, and support that empower victims to make and sustain positive choices in their lives. These changes lead to the happiness and security of a life free from violence.

About The Mary Kay Foundation

Guided by Mary Kay Ash’s dream to enrich the lives of women everywhere, The Mary Kay Foundation℠ raises and distributes funds to invest in breakthrough cancer research to find a cure for women-related cancers and to end domestic violence against women. Since 1996, The Mary Kay Foundation℠ has contributed more than $78 million to organizations aligned with its two-fold mission. In addition, the Foundation supports awareness initiatives, community outreach programs, and advocates for legislation to ensure women are healthy and safe. Together, we can make the world better for women. To learn more about how to educate, advocate, volunteer and donate, and join life-saving work to support and empower women, visit marykayfoundation.org, find us on Facebook and Instagram, or follow us on Twitter.