Gloria Mae Jones, age 88, of Aurora, Missouri, passed away at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at the Bentonview Park Health and Rehabilitation Center in Monett, Missouri. She was born March 20, 1931, in Kansas, Alabama, the daughter of David and Grace (Hicks) Dodd.

Gloria was a 1949 graduate of Carbon Hill High School in Carbon Hill, Alabama and was a Nurse’s Aide for 23 years with Lacoba Nursing Home in Monett. Gloria was a member of the First Baptist Church in Aurora.

On February 1, 1951, she married Emerson Eugene Jones, in Aurora. He preceded her in death on October 4, 2006.

Gloria is survived by her son, David Jones and his wife, Melissa, of Monett; three grandchildren, Amanda Jones of Ft. Stockton, Texas, Adam Jones and his wife, Anna, of Republic, Missouri and Arin Jones and his wife, Mikala, of Osborn, Missouri; four great-grandchildren, M.J., Emerich, Carly and Cooper; one sister, Lucy McFarrin of Alabama; two brothers, Cecil and Rusty Dodd, of Jasper, Alabama.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, David and Grace, husband, Emerson, four sisters and two brothers.

A funeral service was held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at the Crafton-Cantrell Funeral Home in Aurora. Burial followed at the Maple Park Cemetery in Aurora. Visitation was held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, in the funeral home chapel.

