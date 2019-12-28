Locations in Blue Springs, Grain Valley and just outside Independence received various medical marijuana licenses this week, as the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services began to issue licenses for cultivation, testing and transportation facilities this week.

Licenses for medical marijuana dispensaries and manufacturing facilities should be issued next month.

The 21 applications approved as a transportation facility – a business that moves medical marijuana from one type of facility to another – includes KC Cann Transport LLC, with location listed at 401 Northwest 10th St., Blue Springs, a few blocks north of downtown. Three locations in Kansas City received licenses.

More than 500 companies applied for the 60 cultivation facility licenses. Approved applications included OXG, LLC, 3823 N. Cobbler Road, Independence; and Missouri Made Marijuana LLC, 301 S. Outer Belt Road. Three locations each in Kansas City and Smithville also received cultivation licenses.

Though listed as an Independence address, OXG is in the village of River Bend, in the tiny portion of Jackson County that is on the north side of the Missouri River.

DHSS said it used a blind application scorer who had no access to applicants' ID information.

For dispensaries, the department will grant licenses across the state – 24 in each of the eight congressional districts, and about one per 30,000 population. The state will also grant up to 86 manufacturing licenses.

Of the 10 approved testing facility applications, the closest location from Eastern Jackson County is Farma Laboratories LLC in Platte City.