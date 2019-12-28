Today’s leaders are responsible for business transformation. The world of business, commonly referred to as the marketplace, is a constant, rapidly twisting and turning adventure. There is a battle to stay relevant, so leaders have to fight off the temptation to succumb to the business changing them. To lead business transformation, leaders must transform themselves to define the future of their businesses. One of these critical transformation elements is mindset. What is mindset, you ask?

Your mindset is your own personal paradigm. The box you put yourself into. It guides everything. It feeds off your perception and it influences what you value and don’t value. It reinforces beliefs. It doesn't really take the form of good or bad. It doesn't really take the form of right or wrong. Many times, it takes the form of negative or positive. You could put them in the categories of either optimistic or pessimistic. The reality is that you fall into one or the other, positive or negative. The insidious nature of these mindsets is you might not even be cognizant of it, but it’s there, guiding and directing your next moves toward what you desire or moving you away from it.

One critical thing to mention, it not only determines your entire outlook on life and how you handle situations, but also your relationships and the types of people you invite into and withhold from your life, work and influence.

Here are two very important principles regarding your mindset:

You can’t expect positive outcomes with a negative mindset, and whatever you believe and expect with emotion becomes your reality.

Here is my list of 5 negative mindsets I have encountered in clients I have served who really wanted to improve and transform to have better outcomes or be better leaders:

1. They need to change. I am just fine.

Some people have the mindset that it is always up to others to make adjustments toward them. They have nothing to change. As a matter of fact, from their mindset, they are who they are, and they don't see any need to change. This might be the toughest one to work with, because only that person can change their mindset, not you. You cannot force anyone to change. You can only try to get them to see it for what it is, recognize it and want to change it. Without doing that, they will more than likely not change.

2. I am going to ignore this feedback because they just don't understand me

Ignoring feedback because you have determined they don't understand you is still your problem. Perhaps communicating more clearly where you are coming from, your wants and needs. Also communicating your strengths and weaknesses as you see them. I will agree that unsolicited feedback should be ignored. Some people just want to tell you what they think. However, you should not do that with your boss or someone in authority, as they are expecting you to respond in some way or change in some way. Not acting on the feedback at all usually leads to an ending of the relationship.

3. I am not going to change because that's just the way I am

In this mindset, we have entered full-on victim land. We might as well shrug our shoulders and say, "it's not my fault" or "I can't help it.” We are human beings with the power of choice. Every choice has rewards and consequences and we have to own our results, whatever they may be. A lack of change over a long period of time diminishes your relevance and therefore your value as a leader.

4. I want and need everyone to like me

These folks typically have a propensity to please people. They go overboard to avoid the pain of someone not getting along with them or thinking negative thoughts about them. They have a lower self-esteem that needs to be affirmed and stroked to the finite degree. If you don't carry around enough energy as a leader, these people will suck you dry to try to win you over. As George Costanza once said on Seinfeld, "EVERYONE MUST LIKE ME!"

5. I am going to wait for opportunity to come to me

This negative mindset is driven by fear. The absence of energy directed toward movement and a goal. The fear of looking silly. The fear of making a mistake. The fear of not doing it well. If you want to get over this mindset, always be the first to volunteer without knowing what is required. Shoot your hand up. What's the worst that can happen?

As we prepare to enter a new decade in 2020, do you need to work on any of these to give yourself a better chance to succeed in the coming year?

Tony Richards is an Organizational and Executive Development expert and CEO of Clear Vision Development Group, a leadership and strategy firm in Columbia, Missouri. He is one of INC Magazine’s Top 100 leadership speakers and thinkers. His firm’s website is www.clearvisiondevelopment.com. Follow Tony on Twitter @tonyrichards4.