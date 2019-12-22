A Miller County man was taken into custody late last week after deputies responded to a call at a residence in the Kaiser area.

Darryl Elmore, 32, is being held in the Miller County jail on rape or attempted rape, domestic assault and kidnapping charges. The victim was taken to Lake Regional Hospital for treatment. According to deputies, the victim alleged it was not the first time she had been assaulted or threatened by Elmore. He had treatened to take her phone if she tried to call for help. During the assault that lead to his arrest, the victim said he choked her, hit her and forced himself on her. There was no bond listed on court documents.